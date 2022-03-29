New Delhi: According to a reply by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the Rajya Sabha, Pakistani pharmaceutical importers held back payment of $430,000 to Indian exporters for pharmaceutical products exported to Pakistan between April to December 2021. In a written reply, Jaishankar told Rajya Sabha in the ongoing session, “As per available records, India has exported $203.68 million worth of pharmaceutical products to Pakistan from April to December 2021.”Also Read - UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss to Visit India on Thursday, Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Partnerships

He was responding to a query of BJP MP Subramanian Swamy where he had asked if any pharma companies in Pakistan have been provided with medicines from India. And if so, have they paid for the imports. Also Read - No-Confidence Motion Tabled Against Imran Khan Govt in Pakistan National Assembly; Discussion on March 31

Jaishankar added, “Some instances of non-payment of dues to Indian exporters of pharmaceutical products by Pakistani importers have been brought to our notice. As per the data available, the total amount of dues unpaid to Indian exporters is around $430,000.” Also Read - Have Evidence That Foreign Money Being Used to Topple My Government: Imran Khan

Jaishankar also said that the matter of unpaid dues has been taken up with the relevant authorities in Pakistan through the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and Pakistani authorities are yet to respond on the issue.

Pakistan Lifted Ban On Indian Drug Imports In 2020

After the Balakot airstrikes on February 26, 2019, Pakistan had suspended all trade with India. But in 2020, owing to rising cases of Covid-19, Pakistan had resumed imports of key life-saving drugs and vitamins from India.

This was done to ensure the consistent supplies of raw materials for essential drugs during the pandemic. However, in light of the new facts, the next step by Indian pharma exporters remains to be seen.

(With agency inputs)