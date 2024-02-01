Budget Session 2024: Bill For Tackling Exam Malpractices To Be Presented By Govt

Home

Ahead of the Budget 2024, reports suggest that during the Budget Session 2024, a bill to tackle with exam malpractices will be introduced by the government. Here's all you need to know..

New Delhi: The Budget Session of the Parliament began on January 31, 2024 with the joint address of President of India Droupadi Murmu who in her first speech in the New Parliament Building, highlighted the successes of the Modi government and the achievements India had in the pas years. Today, on the second day of the Budget Session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget 2024 before the Parliament. According to reports, apart from the Budget 2024, among the important bills that the government will bring to the table, is one to tackle exam malpractices in the country. Read further to know more about this Bill..

Govt To Bring Bill To Tackle Exam Malpractices

In a major step aimed at checking entrance exam-related malpractices, the Centre is slated to bring a bill in the budget session of Parliament to effectively deter persons, organised groups or institutions that indulge in unfair means and adversely impact the public examination systems for wrongful gains, reports suggest. According to a report by ANI, the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill will have stringent provisions against malpractices. Students in several states have suffered in the past due to examinations getting cancelled for malpractices including paper leaks.

Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill

The bill, aimed at competitive and entrance exams, will entail setting up a high-level technical committee to tackle challenges of cyber security in public examinations. The bill could steeply hike the punishment for malpractices which could go up to imprisonment of 10 years and penalty of Rs 1 Crore; offences may likely be non-bailable. The Bill does not target the students is expected to be presented by the government in the Parliament next week.

The ANI Report said that according to sources, the objective of the bill is to bring in greater transparency, fairness and credibility to the public examination systems and to reassure the youths that their sincere and genuine efforts will be fairly rewarded and their futures are safe. The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill will cover exams conducted by the UPSC, Staff Selection Commission and entrance tests such as NEET and JEE. Bona fide candidates and students as defined in the Bill shall not be liable for action within the purview of the Bill.

At present, there is no specific substantive law at the national level to deal with unfair means adopted or offences committed by persons, organized groups, or any other agency or organization that adversely impacts the conduct of public examinations by the Central Government and its agencies.

Like all other years, the focus of the Budget Session will be on the presentation of the Budget. This is the sixth consecutive time that FM Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the budget before the Parliament.

(Inputs from ANI)

