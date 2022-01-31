New Delhi: Addressing the joint session on the first day of Budget Session 2022, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that approximately Rs 1 lakh crore has been sanctioned for 1,000 schemes to boost the agriculture sector in India. “To improve agriculture infrastructure, approximately Rs 1 lakh crore have been sanctioned for 1,000 schemes to boost the Agri sector in India”, Kovind said.Also Read - Budget 2022: What Does Fintech Industry Expect From Upcoming Union Budget? Know What Experts Say

The president pointed out that the government is working tirelessly to empower the farmers of the country. “The government believes in the basic mantra of ‘Antyodaya’, in which there is social justice, equality, respect and equal opportunities. Schemes like PM Awas Yojana, PM Svanidhi, Har Ghar Jal and PM Svamitva are greatly benefiting the citizens across the country,” he said. Also Read - Budget 2022: What Do Indian Railways Expect From Upcoming Budget?

The president also discussed various schemes launched by the central government including Svamitva Yojana, PM-KISAN, PM-FBY and National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). Also Read - Budget Session 2022: Need to Make It Fruitful, Elections Will Go On, Says PM Modi

“Under Svamitva Yojana, more than 40 lakh property cards have been distributed in around 27,000 villages. The government is working relentlessly to empower the rural economy and the farmers of the country. Keeping in mind the record production, the government has also made record procurement,” he said.

Kovind also said that the government is focussing on empowering small farmers. “The government is working on empowering small farmers. With schemes like Samman Nidhi Yojana, Fasal Bima Yojana, Krishi Infrastructure Fund, the government is building AatmaNirbhar Krishi ecosystem,” he said.

Economic Survey To Be Presented Today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to lay Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in both Houses today. According to media reports, Economic Survey 2021-22 and the Statistical Appendix will be laid on the table of the Lok Sabha at around 12.45 pm by Sitharaman.

And the document will be tabled in the Upper House a few minutes after the House assembles at 2.30 pm. The first part of the Union budget session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the budget session will take place from March 14 to April 8.