







Load More

New Delhi: With an address by President Ram Nath Kovind at 11 AM, the Budget Session of Parliament will begin on Friday. The Economic Survey will be released today, a day ahead of Union Budget 2020. The first phase of the Budget session will conclude on February 11/ The second part of the session will begin on March 2 and end on April 3. (Full Coverage of Budget 2020)

The Economic Survey is an annual document of the finance ministry which reviews the economic progress of the year. It is prepared by the economic division of the department of economic affairs.

An all-party meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was held on Thursday in Parliament ahead of the Budget Session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the meeting along with other Union Ministers, namely, Rajnath Singh, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Arjun Meghwal, V Muraleedharan, and others.

The Prime Minister said that the government was open for discussion on all issues during the Budget Session of Parliament and agreed with the demand of MPs that there should be a discussion on economic issues. “Most of the members have asked for discussion on the economic situation concerning the country. I welcome this and we need to discuss the economic issues as suggested by you all,” he said.

Modi urged members to see how the country can gain from the prevailing global economic scenario.