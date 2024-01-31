Home

Budget Session to Begin Today: President Murmu To Address Joint Sitting Of Parliament | Check Full Schedule

Budget 2024: President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the new Parliament building.

Budget Session 2024 Will Begin Today And Will Continue Till Feb 9.

Budget 2024 Latest Update: The Budget session of Parliament will start on Wednesday in Lok Sabha and the report of the Committee of Privileges to be presented in the House. President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the new Parliament building. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on February 1.

Prior to the budget session, the Centre earlier held an all-party meeting ahead of the session and struck a conciliatory note with the opposition, stating that it had urged the presiding officers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to revoke the suspension of MPs, who had been suspended during the winter session of Parliament.

Budget session of Parliament | Today in Lok Sabha, Report of the Committee of Privileges to be presented. — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters after the all-party meeting that it was held in a conducive atmosphere.

“All (suspensions) will be revoked. I have spoken with the (Lok Sabha) Speaker and (Rajya Sabha) Chairman, I have also requested them on behalf of the government…This is the jurisdiction of the Speaker and the Chairman. So, we have requested both of them to speak with the concerned privileged committees, revoke the suspension and give them the opportunity to come to the House. Both of them agreed,” Joshi said.

Asked if the suspended MPs will come to the House from tomorrow, Joshi said “yes”. An unprecedented 146 opposition MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the winter session of Parliament for “violating rules”.

Joshi said that 45 leaders from 30 parties, including the ruling BJP, attended the meeting. “The meeting was held in a conducive atmosphere. This is a short session and the last one of the 17th Lok Sabha. We have requested the MPs to not come with placards,” Joshi said.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that inflation and unemployment are two important issues that the party would raise in the budget session.

“Inflation and unemployment are two important issues which we will raise in the upcoming session. Investigative agencies are being misused. The latest example of the way ED is working is that of Jharkhand’s CM Hemant Soren. Apart from this, atrocities continue in Manipur. I specifically want to say that the debt burden on the country is increasing,” he said.

“I have raised issues regarding economic situation, federal structure, violent attacks on Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra in Assam, doubling the income of farmers, ED-CBI raids, caste census among others,” he added.

The budget session will conclude on February 9. The Committee of Privilege of Rajya Sabha held 11 suspended members guilty of breach of Privilege and contempt of the council but Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar invoked his authority and revoked the suspension of all 11 members.

The decision was taken to enable the members to attend the historic Special address by the President in the New Parliament Building, sources said.

The committee of Privileges of Rajya Sabha held 11 members – Jebi Mather Hisham, L Hanumanthaiah, Neeraj Dangi, Rajmani Patel, Kumar Ketkar, GC Chandrashekhar, Binoy Viswam, Sandosh Kumar, M Mohamed Abdulla, John Brittas.

(With inputs from ANI)

