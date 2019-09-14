New Delhi: In a setback for Budweiser-maker Anheuser-Busch InBev, the Delhi police is probing a case of alleged tax evasion against the multinational drinks and brewing holdings company. Notably, this comes when the brewer is already facing a three-year city ban, Reuters reported.

The brewer was banned in July from selling its beer in the high profile market of the national capital on charges of evading taxes.

The company has denied the allegations.

The ban on the world’s largest brewer came after Delhi authorities found that beer maker SABMiller, which was acquired by AB InBev in 2016 for around $100 billion, was using duplicate barcodes on its beer bottles supplied to city retailers that year. With the help of this, they were paying lower taxes.

According to a report by Reuters, the Delhi authorities had also called for further action against the brewer for alleged violation of criminal law provisions that include conspiracy, cheating and forgery.

Moreover, a probe into the matter was launched after a complaint from the state government was received.

“We are investigating this, it is under inquiry,” senior Delhi cop Anant Kumar Gunjan told Reuters.