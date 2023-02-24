Home

Business

Buffalo Milk Price To Increase By Rs 5 Per Litre In Mumbai From March 1. Check New Rates Here

Buffalo Milk Price To Increase By Rs 5 Per Litre In Mumbai From March 1. Check New Rates Here

Notably, this is the second steep hike in milk price after September 2022, when buffalo milk price was hiked from Rs 75 a litre to Rs 80 per litre.

Mumbai consumes over 50 lakh litres of buffalo milk daily.

Buffalo Milk Price Hike Latest Update: Milk consumers, take note. The Mumbai Milk Producers Association (MMPA) on Friday announced a steep price hike of Rs 5/litre of buffalo milk in the city from March 1. Giving details, MMPA President CK Singh said that the price of buffalo milk — which is sold by over 3,000 retailers in the city – will be increased from Rs 80 per litre to Rs 85 per litre, and will remain in force till August 31.

Also Read:

Notably, this is the second steep hike in milk price after September 2022, when buffalo milk price was hiked from Rs 75 a litre to Rs 80 per litre, making the domestic budget of the poor and middle-class families go haywire.

You may like to read

Singh further added that the unanimous decision was taken at the MMPA general body meeting late on Thursday.

All the members felt that since the price of milch animals as well their food items like dana, tuvar, chuni, chana-chuni etc. have gone up by 15-25 per cent, besides steep hike in the rates of grass, hay, pinda etc., the rate of milk should also be increased.

Mumbai consumes over 50 lakh litres of buffalo milk daily, of which more than seven lakh is supplied by the MMPA through its chain of dairies and neighbourhood retailers, through their farms spread in and around the country’s commercial capital.

In February this year, all the major cow milk producers’ associations in Maharashtra, along with other major branded producers, have hiked the prices of cow milk by at least Rs 2 per litre.

(With inputs from IANS)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.