New Delhi: Travelling from Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh, the bulldozer has now reached New Delhi. JCB, one of the biggest bulldozer companies in the country, has started a great offer. According to a report by Aaj Tak, customers can now buy a JCB bulldozer at an EMI of Rs 51,000. The offer is valid till April 30, 2022.Also Read - 300-year-old Shiva Temple Demolished in Rajasthan's Alwar Amid Row Over Anti-Encroachment Drive In Jahangirpuri

Under its April Carnival Offer, the company has announced the scheme. The post read, “Buy this crutch your favorite backhoe loader at the lowest EMI. Offer valid till April 30 only. To know more visit this page https://bit.ly/April-offers. Hurry Up.” According to the report, the finance facility is available for a period of -5 years. Also Read - Impressed With Yogi Adityanath, Varanasi Chaiwala Renames His Shop As 'Bulldozer Baba Tea Stall'

In April Carnival Offer, finance up to Rs.28 lakh is available for JCB Backhoe Loader. Since the company is offering an affordable interest rate of up to 7.49 per cent, its EMI sits at Rs 51 thousand per month. This offer is for JCB 3DX ECO. The backhoe loader JCB 3DX ECO price is a little over Rs.30 lakhs. To buy this in the offer, the customer will have to make a downpayment of about Rs 2 lakh. With the changing needs, the company is making bulldozers with various hi-tech modifications. Also Read - Home Loan, EMI, Fixed Deposit: How Will RBI’s Monetary Policy Impact Common Man | Explained

On some models like 225 LC Eco+ and excavators, the finance of up to 90 per cent is also available. But this offer is also valid only till April 30.