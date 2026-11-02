India’s first indigenous bullet train B28 clears crucial safety test, to run at 249 kmph

The Railways aims to complete the Gujarat section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor by December 2027.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, India’s first indigenous bullet train, B28, has cleared a crucial safety test. As per The Times of India report, the train underwent a ‘squeeze test’ at BEML’s manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. The test assesses how well the train’s outer structure can withstand intense pressure and heavy forces in the event of a collision or accident.

Also known as a train body shell test, a squeeze test is conducted to assess the structural strength of a train’s exterior. During the test, pressure is applied to the outer structure of the train coaches to evaluate their strength and durability.

The objective is to ensure that the train’s structure does not deform excessively during a collision and that the passenger compartment remains safe and intact. As per the officials, the bullet train will operate at high speeds. Therefore, its coaches must be structurally strong to ensure passenger safety in the event of an accident or collision.

B28 Bullet Train: Here are some of the key details

The B28 is an indigenous high-speed train being developed in India.

Its objective is to reduce the country’s dependence on other nations for high-speed rail technology and build domestic capabilities to manufacture such trains.

According to the Railway Ministry, Japan’s next-generation E10 Series Shinkansen trains are still under development.

Against this backdrop, India has decided to launch its bullet train service using the indigenous B28 trainset.

BEML, a central government-owned company, is manufacturing India’s first two indigenous bullet trains.

Each train will have eight coaches.

They are designed to operate at a maximum speed of 249 kmph, while trials will be conducted at speeds of up to 275 kmph.

According to an official, once the squeeze test is successfully completed, the prototype of the train could be ready in less than six months.

The official added that since the B28 train is not based on Japan’s Shinkansen technology, its development should not take much time.

Trials may begin in May-June 2027

According to the reports, the Railways eyes to begin trials of the B28 train by May-June 2027 on an approximately 100-km stretch between Surat and Vapi along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor. The target is to begin passenger services on this stretch from August 2027.

In its proposal to the Cabinet seeking approval for the revised cost of the bullet train project, the Railway Ministry had expected the two prototype trains to be ready for trials by the first quarter of 2027.

When will the bullet train corridor be completed?

According to the Railways, the Gujarat section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is targeted for completion by December 2027. The entire 508-km-long corridor is planned to be completed by December 2030.