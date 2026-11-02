India’s first indigenous bullet train B28 clears crucial safety test, to run at 249 kmph

New Delhi: In a significant development, India’s first indigenous bullet train, B28, has cleared a crucial safety test. As per The Times of India report, the train underwent a ‘squeeze test’ at BEML’s manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. The test assesses how well the train’s outer structure can withstand intense pressure and heavy forces in the event of a collision or accident.
Also known as a train body shell test, a squeeze test is conducted to assess the structural strength of a train’s exterior. During the test, pressure is applied to the outer structure of the train coaches to evaluate their strength and durability.
The objective is to ensure that the train’s structure does not deform excessively during a collision and that the passenger compartment remains safe and intact. As per the officials, the bullet train will operate at high speeds. Therefore, its coaches must be structurally strong to ensure passenger safety in the event of an accident or collision.
According to the reports, the Railways eyes to begin trials of the B28 train by May-June 2027 on an approximately 100-km stretch between Surat and Vapi along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor. The target is to begin passenger services on this stretch from August 2027.
In its proposal to the Cabinet seeking approval for the revised cost of the bullet train project, the Railway Ministry had expected the two prototype trains to be ready for trials by the first quarter of 2027.
According to the Railways, the Gujarat section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is targeted for completion by December 2027. The entire 508-km-long corridor is planned to be completed by December 2030.
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