  • India News
  • Business
  • High-Speed Rail in India: Which cities will be connected by new Northern Bullet Train Corridor?

High-Speed Rail in India: Which cities will be connected by new Northern Bullet Train Corridor?

The corridor is envisaged to connect major cities, including Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna and Siliguri, with its network extending up to Guwahati.

Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: November 2, 2026, 2:06 PM IST
Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train
Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Northern Bullet Train Corridor. The transformative high-speed rail project will connect Delhi with Guwahati via major cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam. The announcement was made by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while flagging off the new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Varanasi and New Delhi.

The corridor is planned to connect Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna and Siliguri, extending to Guwahati. It would provide Uttar Pradesh’s first bullet train service. It is important to note that the travel times will be significantly reduced: the journey from Delhi to Kanpur will take 1 hour and 45 minutes, from Delhi to Agra will take 59 minutes, and from Delhi to Lucknow will take 2 hours and 12 minutes.

Read more: Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli: Who will score more centuries in ODI series vs NZ, Cheteshwar Pujara has the answer

Additionally, the trip from Lucknow to Varanasi will take 1 hour and 21 minutes, while Varanasi to Delhi will take 3 hours and 35 minutes.

Which Cities Will Get Bullet Trains?

India’s planned and under-construction bullet train (high-speed rail) corridors will connect major cities across the country.

1. Mumbai–Ahmedabad Corridor (Under Construction)

Cities Connected:

  • Mumbai (Bandra Kurla Complex)
  • Thane
  • Virar
  • Boisar
  • Vapi
  • Bilimora
  • Surat
  • Bharuch
  • Vadodara
  • Anand
  • Ahmedabad
  • Sabarmati (Terminal)

2. Northern Bullet Train Corridor (Delhi–Guwahati)

Cities Connected:

    • Delhi
    • Agra
    • Kanpur
    • Lucknow
    • Ayodhya
    • Varanasi
    • Prayagraj
    • Patna
    • Siliguri
    • Guwahati

Delhi to Guwahati: Express Train vs Rajdhani vs Bullet Train

Regular Express Train Premium Rajdhani Express Proposed Bullet Train
Starting Point Anand Vihar, Delhi New Delhi Delhi
Destination Kamakhya, Guwahati Guwahati Guwahati
Approximate Distance Around 1,850–1,945 km, depending on train 1,876 km Around 1,500 km
Journey Time Around 32 to 40 hours 26 hours 50 minutes Less than 8 hours
Intermediate Stoppages Multiple stops, depending on service 15 halts before Guwahati Proposed route includes 8 intermediate cities
Average Speed Around 45–60 km/h Around 70 km/h No Information as of now

What is the Delhi-Guwahati Northern Bullet Train Corridor?

The Delhi-Guwahati Northern Bullet Train Corridor will be a high-speed rail corridor connecting two major cities over an approximately 1,500 km route. According to Akashvani, it is expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Guwahati to less than 8 hours, which now average 30-35 hours.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.