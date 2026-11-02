High-Speed Rail in India: Which cities will be connected by new Northern Bullet Train Corridor?

New Delhi: In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Northern Bullet Train Corridor. The transformative high-speed rail project will connect Delhi with Guwahati via major cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam. The announcement was made by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while flagging off the new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Varanasi and New Delhi.
The corridor is planned to connect Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna and Siliguri, extending to Guwahati. It would provide Uttar Pradesh’s first bullet train service. It is important to note that the travel times will be significantly reduced: the journey from Delhi to Kanpur will take 1 hour and 45 minutes, from Delhi to Agra will take 59 minutes, and from Delhi to Lucknow will take 2 hours and 12 minutes.
Additionally, the trip from Lucknow to Varanasi will take 1 hour and 21 minutes, while Varanasi to Delhi will take 3 hours and 35 minutes.
India’s planned and under-construction bullet train (high-speed rail) corridors will connect major cities across the country.
|Regular Express Train
|Premium Rajdhani Express
|Proposed Bullet Train
|Starting Point
|Anand Vihar, Delhi
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|Destination
|Kamakhya, Guwahati
|Guwahati
|Guwahati
|Approximate Distance
|Around 1,850–1,945 km, depending on train
|1,876 km
|Around 1,500 km
|Journey Time
|Around 32 to 40 hours
|26 hours 50 minutes
|Less than 8 hours
|Intermediate Stoppages
|Multiple stops, depending on service
|15 halts before Guwahati
|Proposed route includes 8 intermediate cities
|Average Speed
|Around 45–60 km/h
|Around 70 km/h
|No Information as of now
The Delhi-Guwahati Northern Bullet Train Corridor will be a high-speed rail corridor connecting two major cities over an approximately 1,500 km route. According to Akashvani, it is expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Guwahati to less than 8 hours, which now average 30-35 hours.
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