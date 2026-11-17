Bullet Train: Operations to begin soon as tracks get ready; 25000-volt power supply to be switched on for first time in four days

An extensive electrification network covering approximately 1,125 track kilometres is being developed along the entire corridor to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to trains, even when operating at high speeds.

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Bullet Trains in India

New Delhi: In a major boost to India’s connectivity, bullet train services are set to become operational, bringing the country closer to the high-speed rail networks seen in several other countries. The high-speed corridor for the project is also nearing completion. This is India’s first bullet train project, which is set to be launched in Gujarat. The bullet train track has been completed, and preparations are underway to begin supplying electricity to the stretch between Surat and Bilimora from November 20, 2026.

Once the power supply begins, it will facilitate testing of the bullet train project and further technical preparations. According to the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), this will be the first section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor where the overhead electric wires will be energised.

Here are some of the key details:

Electric wires have been installed above the tracks to power the bullet train.

These wires are designed to carry electricity at a voltage of 25,000 volts.

This specialised technology will ensure a continuous power supply to high-speed trains.

Once the electricity supply begins, these wires will remain live at all times.

The Railways has warned people against approaching the tracks.

Work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is progressing rapidly.

Activating the power supply on the Surat-Bilimora section is an important milestone in advancing the project.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has already indicated that bullet train services on this route are expected to begin in 2027.

Large-Scale Infrastructure Work Completed

Extensive work has been undertaken to establish the power supply infrastructure across the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor. Around 22,000 steel electric poles have been installed as part of the project. In addition, more than 25,700 specialised fittings have been installed to connect the overhead wires to the poles and provide structural support.

The electric poles along the tracks range from 10.5 to 14.5 metres in height. An extensive electrification network spanning approximately 1,125 track kilometres is being developed across the entire corridor. These arrangements will ensure a continuous power supply to the train, even at high speeds.

The Train Will Operate at High Speeds

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor has a total length of 508 kilometres. The train is planned to operate at a maximum speed of 320 kilometres per hour. Maintaining a continuous and uninterrupted power supply is essential for operating trains at such high speeds. This is why an advanced electrification system is being developed for the project.