Patna to Varanasi in 1 hour? Bullet Train to connect Delhi, Patna and Guwahati; Check route and expected travel time

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has indicated that bullet train fares will be affordable, making high-speed rail travel significantly cheaper than air travel.

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New Delhi: Travelling from Patna to Delhi or Guwahati is set to become significantly faster, potentially eliminating the need for long and exhausting train journeys. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly approved the ‘Northern Bullet Train Corridor’, which is expected to transform high-speed rail connectivity across the region.

Under the project announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bihar’s capital, Patna (Patna Bullet Train Project), is set to become an important part of India’s high-speed rail network. Once the new bullet train service becomes operational, the journey from Varanasi to Patna is expected to take just around one hour.

The proposed high-speed rail corridor will span approximately 1,500 kilometres, starting from Delhi and passing through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal before reaching Guwahati in Assam.

The major stations along the proposed route include Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna, Siliguri and Guwahati. Initially, the corridor was proposed to extend only up to Siliguri. However, keeping the connectivity needs of Northeast India in mind, the route has reportedly been extended to Guwahati.

Travel Time Set to Reduce Significantly

The introduction of the bullet train is expected to save considerable travel time. Currently, travelling from Delhi to Siliguri takes approximately 20 hours. The bullet train is expected to reduce this journey to just six hours.

Expected travel times:

Varanasi to Patna: Approximately 1 hour

Delhi to Guwahati: Less than 8 hours

Delhi to Varanasi: 3 hours and 33 minutes

Delhi to Kanpur: 1 hour and 45 minutes

Delhi to Agra: Just 59 minutes

How Much Will a Patna-Delhi Bullet Train Ticket Cost?

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has indicated that bullet train tickets will be reasonably priced and significantly cheaper than air travel.

He said the high-speed rail network is being designed to ensure that small industries, local artisans, young people and the middle class benefit directly from the project.

The initiative is expected to give a major boost to trade and regional development in Patna and across Bihar.

Entirely ‘Make in India’

The entire project will be developed under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The Railway Minister stated that everything, from the pillars to the girders of the bullet train infrastructure, will be manufactured in India by the country’s young workforce and technical experts.