Bulls in Charge: Team Production Shares End Session on Positive Note | Check Details Here

Shares of Teamo Productions ended today’s session on a positive note. The counter opened at Rs 1.55 and surged around 3.9 per cent to the day’s high of Rs 1.58. This was very close to the upper price band of Rs 1.59.

Also, shares of Teamo Productions, which has a market cap of Rs 133.49, have a 52-week high of Rs 3.83 and a 52-week low of Rs 0.53.

The stock has been gaining for the last 7 days and has given 26.02 per cent returns in the period. On technical parameters, the stock of Teamo Production is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

It has outperformed the sector by 2.29 per cent.

Meanwhile, Sensex rose by 349.24 points to close at 73,057.40 and Nifty advanced 74 points to settle at fresh record high.

The rupee appreciated 6 paise to settle at 82.95 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid robust equity market sentiment and a weak American currency.

Forex traders said, sustained outflow of foreign funds capped a sharp gain in the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.02 and touched the intraday high of 82.91 against the greenback.

The local unit finally settled at 82.95 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a gain of 6 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee settled 4 paise higher at 83.01 against the US dollar.

The currency market was closed on Monday on account of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst, LKP Securities, said the rupee strengthened as the dollar index weakened.

“Additionally, a minor correction in crude prices after a strong rally provided support to the rupee. The financial sector’s uptrend, evidenced by a 1.25 per cent gain in the Bank Nifty index, attracted fund inflows, further bolstering the rupee. Rupee’s long consolidation persists within the range of 82.80-83.15,” Trivedi said.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.10 per cent lower at 104.07. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.59 per cent to USD 83.07 per barrel.

