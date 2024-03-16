Home

Business

300 Units Of Free Electricity For 1 Crore Households Under PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

300 Units Of Free Electricity For 1 Crore Households Under PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Under this scheme, 1 crore houses will get 300 units of free electricity.

In this scheme, 60% of the cost of solar plants up to 2 KW for every family will come into the account in the form of a subsidy. (Representational image: unsplash.com)

Muft Bijli Yojana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed delight over one crore households registering for PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. More than 1 crore people have registered in PM Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme in less than a month. This information was shared by the Prime Minister on social media platform X.

Under this scheme, 1 crore houses will get 300 units of free electricity

PM Modi posted on X: “Outstanding news! “In about a month since it was launched, over 1 crore households have already registered themselves for the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. Registrations have been pouring in from all parts of the nation. Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have seen over 5 lakh registrations. Those who haven’t registered yet should also do so at the earliest. pmsuryaghar.gov.in.”

Outstanding news! In about a month since it was launched, over 1 crore households have already registered themselves for the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. Registrations have been pouring in from all parts of the nation. Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2024

This initiative promises substantial reductions in electricity expenses for households, along with ensuring energy production. It’s poised to encourage Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) on a grand scale, contributing to a better planet.

The PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 13 February 2024. Under this scheme, one crore families who install rooftop solar panels will also get an annual income of Rs 15 thousand.

How much will it cost to set up a solar plant?

In this scheme, 60% of the cost of solar plants up to 2 KW for every family will come into the account in the form of a subsidy. Whereas if someone wants to set up a 3 KW plant, then a 40% subsidy will be available on an additional 1 KW plant.

Setting up a 3 KW plant will cost around Rs 1.45 lakh. Out of that, the government will give a subsidy of Rs 78 thousand. The government has made arrangements for a cheap bank loan for the remaining Rs 67,000. Banks will be able to charge interest only 0.5% more than the repo rate.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest business News on India.com.