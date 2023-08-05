Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals, Bank Offers on Smartphones Under Rs 20,000

Home

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Date 2023: E-commerce giant Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is now live for its customers.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023- Deals on Top Brands of Laptop

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Date 2023: E-commerce giant Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is now live for its customers. According to the company, the sale will go on till August 8, 2023. Customers can expect a slew of offers, discounts, and other benefits on laptops, smartphones, and other electronic gadgets during this amazing sale. The event includes discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, household appliances, Amazon gadgets, computers, cameras, and more. In addition to it, SBI credit card members can receive an additional 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 2,500 on top of the deals and offers on select products during the sale.

We’ve already compiled a list of the top smartphone offers around Rs. 20,000. Check features, specifications, product links, and other details here.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Customers can purchase the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) at Rs 19,999. You can avail a five per cent instant discount up to Rs 250 on using HSBC cashback credit card transaction. In addition to it, they can reduce the value up to Rs 18,950 by using the exchange offer with their old smartphone devices.

Camera : 108 MP Main Camera with EIS; 2MP Depth-Assist Lens and 2MP Macro Lens; Front (Selfie) Camera: 16MP

: 108 MP Main Camera with EIS; 2MP Depth-Assist Lens and 2MP Macro Lens; Front (Selfie) Camera: 16MP Rear Camera Mode : Hi-res 108MP mode, 3x Lossles Zoom, Photo, Video, Nightscape, Expert, Panoramic, Portrait, Macro, Time-lapse, Slow-motion, Long exposure, Dual-view video, Text Scanner, 1080p/720p@30fps, Video zoom: 1080P@30fps, 720P@30fps, Slow motion: 720P@120fps, Time-Lapse: 1080P@30fps, Steady Video EIS support

: Hi-res 108MP mode, 3x Lossles Zoom, Photo, Video, Nightscape, Expert, Panoramic, Portrait, Macro, Time-lapse, Slow-motion, Long exposure, Dual-view video, Text Scanner, 1080p/720p@30fps, Video zoom: 1080P@30fps, 720P@30fps, Slow motion: 720P@120fps, Time-Lapse: 1080P@30fps, Steady Video EIS support Display : 6.72 Inches; 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate; FHD+(1080×2400), Colors: 16.7 Million colors, 391 ppi, Aspect Ratio: 20:9, Brightness: 550 nits (typical), 680 nits (HBM)

: 6.72 Inches; 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate; FHD+(1080×2400), Colors: 16.7 Million colors, 391 ppi, Aspect Ratio: 20:9, Brightness: 550 nits (typical), 680 nits (HBM) Operating System : Oxygen OS based on Android 13.1

: Oxygen OS based on Android 13.1 Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Battery & Charging: 5000 mAh with 67W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

During the Amazon sale, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available for Rs 18,999. Customers who use an HSBC reward credit card will receive a 5% instant discount up to Rs 250. Furthermore, by exchanging their old smartphones, they can reduce the value by up to Rs 18,000. It has a 6,000mAh battery and a 50 MP primary camera sensor. It is powered by an Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz with 12 band support.

Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz with the 12 band support for a True 5G experience

16.42 centimeters (6.5-inch) Super AMOLED Display, FHD+ resolution, 1080 x 2340 pixels protected by Gorilla Glass 5

50MP+8MP+2MP Triple Camera Setup – True 50MP No Shake Cam (F1.8) Main Camera + 8MP (F2.2) + 2MP (F2.4)| 13MP (F2.0) Front Camera

6000mAH lithium-ion battery, 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase

4 Generations of OS Upgrades and 5 Years of Security Updates.

realme narzo 60 5G

After a 10 per cent discount, the realme narzo 60 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) can be purchased at Rs 17,999. It comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution. It has a refresh rate of 90Hz. On using HSBC cashback credit card transaction, you can avail a five per cent instant discount up to Rs 250.

Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful Gaming Processor

6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM

16.3 cm (6.4 inch) FHD+ Display

48MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Battery

Oppo A78 5G

If you are a tech-savvy person, you can buy Oppo A78 5G (8GB RAM, 128 Storage) at Rs 18,999.

Bank Offer: Additional Flat INR 899 Instant Discount on SBI Credit CardTxn. Minimum purchase value INR5000

Additional Flat INR 899 Instant Discount on SBI Credit CardTxn. Minimum purchase value INR5000 Bank Offer : 10% Instant Discount up to INR 750 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI Trxn. Min purchase value INR 5000

: 10% Instant Discount up to INR 750 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI Trxn. Min purchase value INR 5000 Bank Offer : 10% Instant Discount up to INR 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI Trxn. Min purchase value INR 5000

: 10% Instant Discount up to INR 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI Trxn. Min purchase value INR 5000 Exchange Offer: Up to ₹18,049.00 off on Exchange

Oppo A78 5G Features

Big 5000 mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charging

Super smooth experience with ColorOS 13 and 8GB RAM (+ RAM expansion up to 8GB) | 128GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1TB

Crystal clear details with AI Camera setup 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera

OPPO Glow Design with 6.56″ inch (16.66cm) 90Hz Color-Rich Display and Large Screen to Body ratio of 89.8%

Dual Ultra Linear Stereo Speakers with ROST and flagship hardware which produce an immersive sound effect

iQOO Z7s 5G

If you are a tech-savvy person, you can buy iQOO Z7s 5G (6GB RAM, 128 Storage) at a price of Rs 18,999.

Bank Offer: Upto ₹1,000.00 discount on SBI Credit CardsUpto ₹1,000.00 discount on SBI Credit Cards

10% Instant Discount up to INR 750 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI Trxn. Min purchase value INR 5000.

iQOO Z7s 5G Features

Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Processor with a 6nm energy efficient process which will consume less power and enhance the battery life

6.38 inches FHD+ AMOLED display, 1300 nits peak local brightness, 90 Hz refresh rate, Schott Xensation UP glass protection, IP54 rated

64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera; 2MP Bokeh camera; Front (Selfie) Camera: 16MP

Camera Features: Ultra Stabilization video recording, Micro Movie Mode, Dual View Video, Night Mode, Portrait mode, Double Exposure, Panorama Mode, Pro mode, 1080p video at 60 fps

44W FlashCharge, 50% charge in just 23 minutes 11 seconds. Ultra Game Mode, Motion Control, and 1200Hz Instant touch sampling rate for immersive gaming.

