Home

Business

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Kids Learning Toys Under Rs 300, Grab Them Now

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Kids Learning Toys Under Rs 300, Grab Them Now

Great Deals Hurry and purchase your favorite products at discounted prices, as the sale will conclude on August 8.

Amazons Great Freedom Festival Sale

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Attention, People! The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is now live, offering you the opportunity to grab amazing products at discounted prices. Not only that, but Amazon is also providing an extra 10 percent instant discount for transactions made with an SBI Credit Card or through EMI.

Trending Now

For those who missed the previous sale, it’s important to note that Amazon is offering significant discounts on various products such as smartphones, kids’ toys, laptops, TVs, smartwatches, audio devices, and other electronics.

Hurry and purchase your favorite products at discounted prices, as the sale will conclude on August 8.

For all the parents out there, we have curated a list of the best learning and educational toys for your little ones under Rs 300. Check it out below.

Introducing a creatively designed unisex toy, perfect for kids aged 6 months to 2 years old. This vibrant shape sorting toy boasts a beautifully crafted box adorned with colourful ABC and Shape blocks. The engaging design of this shape sorting box is tailored to capture children’s attention and curiosity. Each shape is meticulously designed to fit seamlessly through its corresponding hole on the container, promoting both motor skills and cognitive development. Plus, the round shape of the toys ensures added safety for your little ones. Inside the box, you’ll find a set of 16 multi-colored puzzle pieces. You can now grab this fantastic toy on sale for just Rs 289.

BUY NOW ON AMAZON

Enhance imagination, boost eye-hand coordination, and enhance color and shape recognition with our captivating Colorful 3D Wooden Tangram Puzzle. This portable and lightweight puzzle offers a variety of solutions as kids work to reassemble all the blocks on the board. Perfect for family and school fun, this puzzle keeps kids engaged for hours on end.

Made for children aged 2 to 6 years, this amazing toy is a wonderful way to encourage creative play and cognitive development. Crafted with safety in mind, the puzzle features non-toxic paint that ensures secure play. Don’t miss the chance to grab this engaging toy for just Rs 289.

BUY ON AMAZON

Introducing the Push Bubble Sensory Fidget Toy, crafted from high-quality silicone for a lightweight, durable, and soft touch. This friendly and comfortable toy is non-toxic and safe, making it ideal for both children and adults. Its anxiety-relieving properties create a positive atmosphere wherever you are. Perfect for individuals aged 5 to 85, these puzzle toys offer a versatile source of entertainment. And the best part? You can now own this fantastic product for just Rs 253.

BUY NOW ON AMAZON

This toy not only sparks children’s imagination but also fosters their physical and intellectual growth. Designed with toddlers in mind, it’s perfectly sized for their little hands, making it an excellent travel companion. The set includes 25 stacking blocks, each detachable and removable, which enhances the baby’s creative abilities. With a price of just Rs 278, it’s an investment in both fun and development.

BUY NOW ON AMAZON

The Ionix Writing Tablet operates using a button battery, eliminating the need for charging or connectivity. Simply unpack the tablet and start writing, drawing, or scribbling directly on it with the attached stylus – no need to power it on. The generously sized 12-inch screen provides ample space for your creativity. A single press of the Home (Delete) button effortlessly clears the screen, allowing you to start anew. Alternatively, switch on the screen lock using the side button to save your creations for as long as you desire. Suitable for both kids and adults, this tablet offers versatile use. This product is available for just Rs 395, little more than Rs 300 but still it is a steal deal.

BUY NOW ON AMAZON

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES