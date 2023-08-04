Home

Breaking: IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Bihar’s Patna Airport

New Delhi: IndiGo flight 6E 2433 makes an emergency landing at Patna airport, says the airport director on Friday, news agency ANI reported. The incident occurred just three minutes after the flight took off. At present, all operations are normal at the airport. The aircraft landed safely around 9:11 AM. This is a developing story.

Indigo flight 6E 2433 to Delhi, three minutes after departure reported one engine inoperative. The aircraft landed safely at 0911 hours. All operations are normal at the airport: Director, Patna Airport, Bihar https://t.co/maDDC8LPBw — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

Further details will be updated. Stay tuned.

