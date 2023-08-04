Top Recommended Stories

Breaking: IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Bihar’s Patna Airport

New Delhi: IndiGo flight 6E 2433 makes an emergency landing at Patna airport, says the airport director on Friday, news agency ANI reported. The incident occurred just three minutes after the flight t

Updated: August 4, 2023 10:13 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

New Delhi: IndiGo flight 6E 2433 makes an emergency landing at Patna airport, says the airport director on Friday, news agency ANI reported. The incident occurred just three minutes after the flight took off. At present, all operations are normal at the airport. The aircraft landed safely around 9:11 AM. This is a developing story.

Further details will be updated. Stay tuned.

