CNG, piped cooking gas price hike: CNG prices up by Rs 2 in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai; check new PNG rates

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) on Saturday increased the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 2 per kilogram across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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CNG, piped cooking gas price hike: CNG prices up by Rs 2 in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai; check new PNG rates

CNG, Piped Cooking Gas Price Hike: Prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) have been increased across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) effective Saturday. Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has increased the CNG price by Rs 2 per kg. The company has also increased the price of piped cooking gas by 50 paise per unit, further impacting thousands of households in the region.

After the latest revision, the price of CNG has increased from Rs 84 per kg to Rs 86 per kg in Mumbai and other parts of the MMR, including Thane and Navi Mumbai. This has come as a shock to millions of daily commuters, as auto-rickshaw and taxi fares will increase following the price hike. Meanwhile, Piped Natural Gas will now cost Rs 52 per unit in MMR, affecting over 31 lakh households.

Demand For Auto, Taxi Fare Hike Grows Stronger

The latest CNG hike is expected to intensify the demands of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers to increase the fares.

Mumbai Rickshawmen’s Union leader Thampy Kurien told The Times of India on Friday that the increase in fuel prices has led to a fresh review of fares under the fare revision formula.

“The formula, which takes into account the rising fuel rates, has shown that there is a need for a fare hike of around Rs 1.12 per km on the base fare, which is rounded off to a rupee fare hike,” he told TOI.

CNG Price Hike: Second Increase In May

It is to be noted that this is the second time MGL has increased the prices of CNG in MMR. The company earlier increased the rates by Rs 2 on May 13. In April, the price of CNG w1 increase was also implemented in April.

LPG, PNG Prices Today

The 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder prices across India remained steady on Saturday. The prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders also remained unchanged, defying the sharp back-to-back price hikes in petrol, diesel, and CNG costs triggered by the ongoing US-Iran conflict. Fear is rising over a possible increase in LPG gas prices as oil marketing companies (OMCs) continue to face heavy losses due to the continuous surge in global crude oil prices driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

As per the latest data from OMCs, the price of a 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi is Rs 913. In Mumbai the domestic cylinder is selling at Rs 912.50, in Kolkata, the price is Rs 939, and Rs 928.50 in Chennai.

While the commercial cylinder has witnessed major cost increases this month, with 19-kg cylinder prices increasing by over Rs 900 last month.