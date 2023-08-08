Home

Ireland Invites Foreign Workers To Fill Labour Shortage Gaps: What it Means For India Workers and How To Apply

Labour shortage, on the one hand, is a curse for Europe but, at the same time, a boon for countries like India, which has a huge surplus of labour.

India is witnessing a massive labour surplus and Ireland opening the doors for foreign workers is a very good news for the Indian workers. (Image: Freepik)

New Delhi: Labour shortages are widespread across Europe, and Ireland is no exception. The country has an unemployment rate of 4.2%, which is lower than the EU average of 6.8%. However, this low unemployment rate is also a sign of a labour shortage, as businesses are struggling to find workers to fill open positions. Labour shortage on one hand is a curse for Europe but at the same time, a boon for countries like India which has a huge surplus of labour. Let’s see in this article how this

Labour Shortage In Ireland

The labour shortage in Ireland is being driven by a number of factors, including the aging population, the decline of the agricultural sector, and the growth of the tech sector. The aging population means that there are fewer people of working age, while the decline of the agricultural sector has led to job losses in rural areas. The growth of the tech sector has created new jobs, but it has also made it more difficult for businesses to find workers with the skills they need. Therefore, Ireland is looking for foreign workers to fill in these jobs.

As a result of this ruling, all employers who attempt to use this visa scheme to hire workers will need to make sure that the minimum pay exceeds €30,000. The wait times were cut, which was another significant development. The authorization granted under the Atypical Working Scheme is now valid for 90 days.

How Will It Impact Indians

India is expected to have a surplus of 245.3 million skilled workers by 2030. This is due to a number of factors, including the country’s large population of working-age citizens and government programs that are designed to boost workers’ skills, a study by Korn Ferry said.

The report also claimed India’s median age is forecast to be slightly over 31 by 2030, indicating it has a large supply of inhabitants who are of working age. It also noted that India is expected to pass China to become the world’s most populous country in the next six years.

All these points indicate a simple thing, India is witnessing a massive labour surplus and Ireland opening the doors for foreign workers is a very good news for the Indian workers who are currently working in difficult conditions in Middleeast.

Ireland Work Visa: How To Apply

To apply for an Ireland work permit, you (or your employer) must submit the application online through the Employment Permits Online System (EPOS). When you start an online application, you will receive a number, known as MyWork-ID, which allows you to pause the application and resume it later where you left off. However, you must complete the application within 28 days of starting it, otherwise your data will be lost.

Here are the steps on how to submit an application for an Ireland work permit online:

Go to the EPOS website and create an account. Select the type of work permit you are applying for. Enter your personal information and the information about your employer. Upload the required documentation. Pay the application fee. Submit your application.

