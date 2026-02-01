Home

Today Petrol, Diesel Rate February 01: Ahead of Budget, check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will soon present her ninth straight Budget today, February 1, 2026. According to the established tradition, the finance minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before heading to Parliament. According to the Lok Sabha List of Business, the House will meet at 11 am. Sitharaman will present a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government of India for the year 2026-27

The presentation of the Budget for April 2026 to March 2027 fiscal (2026-27) will be on Sunday, a first in independent India’s history. Ahead of the Budget, let’s have a look at the Petrol price. Gold price and petrol price are some of the key factors that directly impact the common man’s wallet.

As of February 1, 2026, the petrol price in New Delhi will be Rs 94.72 per litre. No change in price has been recorded since yesterday’s price.

