Business News: Gensol Engineering Secures 33 MW AC Solar Power Project Worth Rs 138 Crore | Key Details Here

Stock Market News: Gensol Engineering Limited has bagged a contract for a 33 MW AC solar power project. The company, through a regulatory filing, said that the project has been awarded by Sardar Energy & Minerals and is worth Rs 138.72 crore. It is expected to be completed within 6 months.

According to the company, the project marks a significant leap in Gensol’s renewable energy portfolio in the region.

“The scope of the contract covers a comprehensive set of responsibilities including design, engineering, procurement, and construction, along with the commissioning of the solar power facility. This project underscores Gensol’s capability and dedication to the renewable energy sector and fortifies the trust SEML has in Gensol’s commitment to delivering excellence,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Ali Imran Naqvi, CEO (Head – BD & Projects) of Gensol Engineering Limited, said, “Securing this project is not just a milestone for us but also an entry into the vast industrial landscape of Chhattisgarh. Known for its rich mineral deposits and burgeoning industrial sector, Chhattisgarh presents a dynamic market with immense potential for renewable energy integration. This project aligns with our vision to tap into such high-growth areas and to contribute to a greener, cleaner tomorrow. We are profoundly honored by the trust SEML has placed in us and are eager to bring our best to the table.”

Earlier, the company won an NHPC contract in the Union Territory of Laddakh.

Under the secured contract, the company will develop a 500 kW Kargil Green Hydrogen Mobility Station. The project will be completed within 12 months from the issuance of the work order, the company said in a statement on exchanges.

In October, the company won a contract worth Rs 301.5 crore from Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd (Mahagenco).

