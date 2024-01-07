Business News: Gujarat Toolroom Limited Executes 55 Crore Order | Check Key Details Here

Home

Business News: Gujarat Toolroom Limited has successfully executed an order worth Rs 55 crore. The order, constituting part of the company’s substantial Rs 300 crore order book for the next two quarters, reflects a profit of Rs 5.5 crore. “We are pleased to announce a substantial enhancement in Gujarat Toolroom Limited’s revenue outlook. As of the present, our order book stands impressively at over Rs 300 crore, paving the way for a promising performance in the upcoming two quarters.

According to an exchange filing, the order book of the company comprises of diverse import-export orders from both domestic and international clients and it anticipates a minimum bottom line of 9-10 per cent.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Toolroom Limited (GTL) has got a “BUY” rating from SEBI registered Research Analyst Nikhil Bhatt who has set an ambitious target of Rs 70+, signalling a strong vote of confidence in the company’s future trajectory.

Earlier, GTL ventured into the mining sector with the acquisition of 6 hectares of mines in Zambia. These mines, rich in copper, cobalt, gold, nickel, and more, are anticipated to yield a minimum annual revenue of Rs 700 crores once operational.

