live

Business News Live: Paytm Disbursed 6.8 Million Loans In October, November

In the two months, Paytm has distributed 6.8 million loans (y-o-y growth of 150 per cent), aggregating to loan disbursements of Rs 6,292 Cr ($774 million, y-o-y growth of 374 per cent).

Business News Live On Dec 12

Mumbai: Indian digital payments and financial services leader Paytm continues to show strong growth, the company on Monday shared an exchange filing about its operating metrics for October and November.

The company’s annualised run rate for the loan distribution business is now Rs 39,000 crore ($4.8 billion.)

In the two months, Paytm has distributed 6.8 million loans (y-o-y growth of 150 per cent), aggregating to loan disbursements of Rs 6,292 Cr ($774 million, y-o-y growth of 374 per cent).

“We see a significant growth runway given low current penetration, while we continue to work with our partners to remain focused on the quality of the book,” said the company in its exchange filing.

At 10:39 am IST, Paytm parent One97 Communications’ share price was trading on the NSE at Rs 539.85, which is 0.87 per cent down from its previous close of Rs 544.60.

Load More