Business News LIVE: Sensex Jumps 600 Points As FM Begins Budget Announcements, Nifty Above 17.8K

live

At 11:09 am, BSE Sensex was trading 595.08 points up at 60,144.98 and Nifty50 was trading 162.25 points up at 17,824.40.

Mumbai: All eyes are on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she begins presenting Union Budget 2023-24. Dalal Street is filled with enthusiasm as the Budget announcements begin. After closing yesterday in the 59K range, Sensex today opened at 60,001.17 and Nifty, which closed at 17.6k yesterday opened at 17.8K today.

The markets are expected to face turbulence throughout the day as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman makes announcements for various sectors.

