Top Recommended Stories
Business News LIVE: Sensex Jumps 600 Points As FM Begins Budget Announcements, Nifty Above 17.8K
At 11:09 am, BSE Sensex was trading 595.08 points up at 60,144.98 and Nifty50 was trading 162.25 points up at 17,824.40.
Mumbai: All eyes are on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she begins presenting Union Budget 2023-24. Dalal Street is filled with enthusiasm as the Budget announcements begin. After closing yesterday in the 59K range, Sensex today opened at 60,001.17 and Nifty, which closed at 17.6k yesterday opened at 17.8K today.
Also Read:
The markets are expected to face turbulence throughout the day as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman makes announcements for various sectors.
At 11:09 am, BSE Sensex was trading 595.08 points up at 60,144.98 and Nifty50 was trading 162.25 points up at 17,824.40.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.