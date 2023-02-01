  • Home
Business News LIVE: Sensex Jumps 600 Points As FM Begins Budget Announcements, Nifty Above 17.8K

Updated: February 1, 2023 11:11 AM IST

By Sankunni K

Updated: February 1, 2023 11:11 AM IST

By Sankunni K

Business News Live On Budget Day: Feb 1, 2023

Mumbai: All eyes are on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she begins presenting Union Budget 2023-24. Dalal Street is filled with enthusiasm as the Budget announcements begin. After closing yesterday in the 59K range, Sensex today opened at 60,001.17 and Nifty, which closed at 17.6k yesterday opened at 17.8K today.

The markets are expected to face turbulence throughout the day as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman makes announcements for various sectors.

Live Updates

Live Updates

  • 11:03 AM IST

    BUDGET 2023 LIVE:

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24.

  • 10:51 AM IST

    BUDGET 2023 LIVE: Sensex Up By 580 Points

    At 10:50 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 583.65 points up at 60,133.55 and Nifty50 was trading 162.80 points up at 17,824.95.

  • 10:37 AM IST

    BUDGET 2023 LIVE: On Crude Oil Market – Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd. Comments:

    “NYMEX WTI Crude oil recovered sharply after falling to as low as $76.55/bbl on Tuesday. It ended the session with a gain of around 1.25% and closed around $79/bbl. Crude has been trading lower as Russian flows continued and threat of further rate hikes by central bank has raised worries on demand amid slowing economy. However, weaker dollar and falling US bond yields has supported the prices at lower levels. On the inventories front API reported another huge build in inventories of around 6.3 million barrels in the week to January 27, against expectations for a draw of 1 million barrels. All eyes will be now on the official EIA inventory due to be released today. A similar or a higher build in EIA print might pull crude prices lower. Also, focus will be on today’s planned virtual meeting of OPEC+ and the FOMC meet outcome that might provide direction to crude price.”

  • 10:37 AM IST
    BUDGET 2023 LIVE: On Bullion Market – Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd. Comments:
    “In yesterday’s session, COMEX Gold initially fell to as low as $1915/oz but sharply recovered later in the day to end the session with a mild gain of 0.31%.US Dollar and 10-year treasury yields both traded lower supporting golds recovery from lower levels. US data prints continued to disappoint as indicated by the Chicago PMI and consumer confidence. Focus will now shift to ISM manufacturing PMI scheduled to be released today. Expectation is for a further contraction from Dec print of 48.4. Additionally, gold prices might trade in a range ahead of the FOMC meeting conclusion, as investors might stay risk-averse ahead of Powell’s press conference. On the price front COMEX Gold April contract has formed a bearish engulf on daily charts which will confirm only on a close below $1935/oz. RSI is also heading lower after forming a negative divergence indicating fading bullish momentum. Immediately, below $1935 support is pegged near $1918/oz followed by $1887/oz which will be on bears radar if they succeed in closing the price below $1935/oz.”
  • 10:33 AM IST
    BUDGET 2023 LIVE: On Crude Oil Market – Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd Comments:
    Crude oil showed very high price volatility as prices slipped to three week lows in the early trading session ahead of the FOMC meeting but it recovered from their lows amid better than expected U.S. oil demand in November month and weakness in the dollar index. Crude oil prices gained after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that demand for U.S. crude and petroleum products rose 1,78,000 barrels per day in November. The dollar index slipped below 102 marks ahead of the FOMC meeting and also supported oil prices.
    Natural gas traded steady at 21 month lows but some bargain buying is expected at lower levels after weather forecasts giving signals for some cold weather in the European Union from next week. Natural gas prices could test its resistance level of 238 once again.
    We expect expected to trade in the range of $76-80.50 per barrel in today’s session. Crude oil is having support at $77.20–75.80 and resistance is at $79.80–80.70 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs6,320-6,260, while resistance is at Rs6,540–6,620.
  • 10:32 AM IST

    BUDGET 2023 LIVE: Rupee Vs Dollar – Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd Comments:

    USDINR 24 February futures contract showed strength and crossed 81.85 levels. As per the daily technical chart, we observed that a pair is trading above its trend-line support level of 81.45 and MACD is showing positive divergence on the daily technical chart. Looking at the technical set-up, RSI is fetching above 50 levels and a pair gives close above its resistance level of 81.85. If a pair continue to sustain above 81.85 could test 82.22-82.50 levels; support is placed at 81.85-81.45. We suggest booking profits in long positions in the pair as soon as a pair reaches to 82.22-82.50 zone and wait for taking fresh position.

  • 10:31 AM IST
    BUDGET 2023 LIVE: On Bullion Market – Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd Comments:
    One day prior to big day i.e 1st Feb; Markets were choppy and volatile ahead of the U.S. Fed meeting and Indian Union Budget. Gold and silver prices were firmed in evening session on Tuesday, as traders stepped in to do some perceived bargain hunting on early-session price pullbacks. Trading action was more subdued just ahead of this week’s monetary policy decisions by major central banks.
    Precious metals strong recovery was seen after disappointing U.S. consumer confidence data as well as report from the World Gold Council said that central banks added a whopping 1,136 tonnes of gold worth some $70 billion to their stockpiles in 2022, by far the most of any year since 1967.
    We expect gold and silver to remain volatile ahead of the U.S. Fed meeting and Indian Union Budget. Gold has support at $1914-1900 while resistance at $1940-1954. Silver has support at $23.42-23.15, while resistance is at $23.98-24.15. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 56,620-56,480, while resistance is at Rs57,240, 57,510. Silver has support at Rs68,350-67,620, while resistance is at Rs69,450–69,880.

Published Date: February 1, 2023 10:27 AM IST

Updated Date: February 1, 2023 11:11 AM IST