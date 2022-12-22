live

Business News Live: Markets Open In Green, Slips To Red. Sensex Falls Over 100 Points

At 10:25 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 158.34 points down at 60,908.90 and NSE Nifty was trading 62.85 points down at 18,136.25.

Updated: December 22, 2022 10:33 AM IST

Mumbai: After opening in green, Indian indices have once again slipped into red. Even though Sun Pharma and tech stocks are trying to pull the indices up, banking stocks such as Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank et cetera are majorly dragging the indices down.

Live Updates

  • 11:12 AM IST
    On Crude Oil

    “WTI Crude oil ended higher for the third consecutive day as it closed above the resistance near $77.75/bbl. In today’s early session crude continues to trade higher by 0.51%. Crude has been supported by hopes of demand revival from China after strict Zero COVID policy. Additionally, expectation of colder weather in US coupled with holiday season travel demand is supporting the prices. After the API reported a much more than expected drop in crude inventories, the government-run Energy Information Administration (EIA) also reported more than expected draw in crude inventories. Adding to the bullishness was the draw in distillate stocks that showed a draw of 0.242 million barrels. Expectation was for a build of 0.36 million barrels. Demand is further expected to soar as chilly winter is set to hit the United States. On the price front, as expected price traded higher once it sustained above the $77.75/bbl resistance. The break of $77.75/bbl has also penetrated a falling trend line taking the price in further bullish trajectory. The earlier resistance of $77.75/bbl would now become the immediate support followed by $76/bbl. The bulls might now try to push the price higher towards $81.50 followed by $82.50/bbl,” said Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

  • 11:07 AM IST

    On Gold Prices

    “COMEX gold remained unchanged in the previous session as lack of triggers kept the market quiet. Although gold moved higher above $1830/oz it once again closed near $1825/oz as US consumer confidence print came in better than expected. Better than expected US economic data print allows the Fed to continue hiking interest rates which is not good for a non-yielding bullion. Earlier in the week gold got the support after Bank of Japan sounded less dovish. As traders will be focusing on the US data pointers, today’s US Q3 GDP data and US jobless claims numbers will be closely watched. A preliminary reading showed that the economy grew at better-than-expected 2.9% in the September quarter, with analysts forecasting the figure to remain the same. Better than expected US GDP might trigger profit taking in Gold and vice versa,” said Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd

  • 10:19 AM IST

    Dalal Street: Sula Vineyards made a flat debut with a premium of 1 per cent at NSE and a premium of 0.28 per cent on the BSE.

  • 9:49 AM IST

    Dalal Street: At 9:48 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 112.57 up at 61,179.81 and NSE Nifty was trading 44.35 points up at 18,243.45

Published Date: December 22, 2022 9:36 AM IST

Updated Date: December 22, 2022 10:33 AM IST