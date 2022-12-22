live

Business News Live: Markets Open In Green, Slips To Red. Sensex Falls Over 100 Points

At 10:25 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 158.34 points down at 60,908.90 and NSE Nifty was trading 62.85 points down at 18,136.25.

Business News Live

Mumbai: After opening in green, Indian indices have once again slipped into red. Even though Sun Pharma and tech stocks are trying to pull the indices up, banking stocks such as Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank et cetera are majorly dragging the indices down.

At 10:25 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 158.34 points down at 60,908.90 and NSE Nifty was trading 62.85 points down at 18,136.25.

Load More