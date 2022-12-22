live

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 200 Points, Ends Below 61K, Nifty Ends Staggering Above 18.1K

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 241.02 points down at 60,826.90 and NSE Nifty was trading 71.75 points down at 18,127.35.

Mumbai: Indian indices have once again ended in red with Sensex and Nifty with both the indices slightly rising above the day’s lows.

“Markets succumbed to losses for a second straight session as rising Covid cases in China and Japan continued to dampen sentiment, prompting investors to prune their exposure in metals, auto and realty shares. However, other Asian and European indices maintained their upward bias, which shows that valuations are quite high and the current global uncertainty and other risk factors doesn’t justify the higher valuations. Technically, the Nifty is trading near the 50-day SMA but intraday texture is indicating strong possibility of a quick pullback rally from the current levels. For Nifty, 18050 would be the key support zone for the market and if the index trades above the same it could move up to 18300-18350 levels. On the flip side, dismissal of 18050 may trigger further selling pressure and below the same, the index could slip till 17950-17930,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

“Bears dominated for the second day in a row as rising Covid-19 cases in China weighed on sentiment. Nifty traded with a negative bias as market participants await the Q3 GDP revision from the US and the weekly US Jobless Claims data. The negative takeaway was that the Indian benchmark indices dropped despite no headlines of doom and gloom. It appears the return of risk for benchmark Nifty with immediate downside risk at 18057 mark and below the same expect a waterfall of selling till 17957 mark and then at 17750 zone,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

UltraTechCement: 0.71 per cent

Infosys: 0.68 per cent

Asian Paints: 0.65 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: 0.58 per cent

Sun Pharma: 0.52 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 0.34 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

M&M: -2.61 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -2.55 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -2.26 per cent

Tata Motors: -2.12 per cent

Larsen: -1.70 per cent

Tata Steel: -1.65 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

UltraTechCement: 0.89 per cent

SBI Life Insurance: 0.84 per cent

Infosys: 0.83 per cent

Grasim: 0.69 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: 0.63 per cent

Asian Paints: 0.62 per cent

Sun Pharma: 0.50 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

UPL: -3.38 per cent

M&M: -2.51 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -2.37 per cent

Eicher Motors: -2.05 per cent

Tata Motors: -2.02 per cent

BPCL: -1.86 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -1.80 per cent

