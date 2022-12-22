live

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 200 Points, Ends Below 61K, Nifty Ends Staggering Above 18.1K

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 241.02 points down at 60,826.90 and NSE Nifty was trading 71.75 points down at 18,127.35.

Updated: December 22, 2022 4:17 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Mumbai: Indian indices have once again ended in red with Sensex and Nifty with both the indices slightly rising above the day’s lows.

“Markets succumbed to losses for a second straight session as rising Covid cases in China and Japan continued to dampen sentiment, prompting investors to prune their exposure in metals, auto and realty shares. However, other Asian and European indices maintained their upward bias, which shows that valuations are quite high and the current global uncertainty and other risk factors doesn’t justify the higher valuations. Technically, the Nifty is trading near the 50-day SMA but intraday texture is indicating strong possibility of a quick pullback rally from the current levels. For Nifty, 18050 would be the key support zone for the market and if the index trades above the same it could move up to 18300-18350 levels. On the flip side, dismissal of 18050 may trigger further selling pressure and below the same, the index could slip till 17950-17930,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

“Bears dominated for the second day in a row as rising Covid-19 cases in China weighed on sentiment. Nifty traded with a negative bias as market participants await the Q3 GDP revision from the US and the weekly US Jobless Claims data. The negative takeaway was that the Indian benchmark indices dropped despite no headlines of doom and gloom. It appears the return of risk for benchmark Nifty with immediate downside risk at 18057 mark and below the same expect a waterfall of selling till 17957 mark and then at 17750 zone,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • UltraTechCement: 0.71 per cent
  • Infosys: 0.68 per cent
  • Asian Paints: 0.65 per cent
  • Kotak Mahindra: 0.58 per cent
  • Sun Pharma: 0.52 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: 0.34 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • M&M: -2.61 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: -2.55 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: -2.26 per cent
  • Tata Motors: -2.12 per cent
  • Larsen: -1.70 per cent
  • Tata Steel: -1.65 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • UltraTechCement: 0.89 per cent
  • SBI Life Insurance: 0.84 per cent
  • Infosys: 0.83 per cent
  • Grasim: 0.69 per cent
  • Kotak Mahindra: 0.63 per cent
  • Asian Paints: 0.62 per cent
  • Sun Pharma: 0.50 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • UPL: -3.38 per cent
  • M&M: -2.51 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: -2.37 per cent
  • Eicher Motors: -2.05 per cent
  • Tata Motors: -2.02 per cent
  • BPCL: -1.86 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: -1.80 per cent

Live Updates

  • 2:38 PM IST

    RCap Auction

    Gujarat-based Torrent Group placed the highest bid to acquire the entire assets of debt-laden Reliance Capital owned by Anil Ambani for Rs 8,640 crore in the first phase of the auction that was conducted on Wednesday, said a report. It said the only other company that’s left in the race now is Hinduja Group, which has offered Rs 8,110 crore.

  • 2:35 PM IST
    Global Market Update

    Dow Jones Industrial Average
    33,376.48: +1.60%
    S&P 500
    3,878.44: +1.49%
    Nasdaq Composite
    10,709.37: +1.54%
    Russell 2000 Index
    1,776.94: +1.65%
    NYSE Arca Oil Index
    1,770.87: +2.02%
  • 11:12 AM IST
    On Crude Oil

    “WTI Crude oil ended higher for the third consecutive day as it closed above the resistance near $77.75/bbl. In today’s early session crude continues to trade higher by 0.51%. Crude has been supported by hopes of demand revival from China after strict Zero COVID policy. Additionally, expectation of colder weather in US coupled with holiday season travel demand is supporting the prices. After the API reported a much more than expected drop in crude inventories, the government-run Energy Information Administration (EIA) also reported more than expected draw in crude inventories. Adding to the bullishness was the draw in distillate stocks that showed a draw of 0.242 million barrels. Expectation was for a build of 0.36 million barrels. Demand is further expected to soar as chilly winter is set to hit the United States. On the price front, as expected price traded higher once it sustained above the $77.75/bbl resistance. The break of $77.75/bbl has also penetrated a falling trend line taking the price in further bullish trajectory. The earlier resistance of $77.75/bbl would now become the immediate support followed by $76/bbl. The bulls might now try to push the price higher towards $81.50 followed by $82.50/bbl,” said Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

  • 11:07 AM IST

    On Gold Prices

    “COMEX gold remained unchanged in the previous session as lack of triggers kept the market quiet. Although gold moved higher above $1830/oz it once again closed near $1825/oz as US consumer confidence print came in better than expected. Better than expected US economic data print allows the Fed to continue hiking interest rates which is not good for a non-yielding bullion. Earlier in the week gold got the support after Bank of Japan sounded less dovish. As traders will be focusing on the US data pointers, today’s US Q3 GDP data and US jobless claims numbers will be closely watched. A preliminary reading showed that the economy grew at better-than-expected 2.9% in the September quarter, with analysts forecasting the figure to remain the same. Better than expected US GDP might trigger profit taking in Gold and vice versa,” said Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd

  • 10:19 AM IST

    Dalal Street: Sula Vineyards made a flat debut with a premium of 1 per cent at NSE and a premium of 0.28 per cent on the BSE.

  • 9:49 AM IST

    Dalal Street: At 9:48 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 112.57 up at 61,179.81 and NSE Nifty was trading 44.35 points up at 18,243.45

Published Date: December 22, 2022 9:36 AM IST

