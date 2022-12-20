live

Business News Live On December 20: Stocks In Focus – HDFC, Dabur, IRCTC, Wipro & More

On Monday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 468.38 points or 0.76 per cent up at 61,806.19 and NSE Nifty was trading 151.45 points or 0.83 per cent up at 18,420.45.

Business News Live On December 20

New Delhi: Indian indices began on a cheerful note yesterday as last trading week ahead of Christmas began. Even as the IT stocks continued to reel under the pressure of the Fed rate hike that happened last week, the combined efforts of M&M, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel et cetera managed to make the markets end in a reasonably high note.

STOCKS IN FOCUS ON DECEMBER 20

Dabur: Reports have claimed that Dabur India promoters are looking to sell shares worth almost Rs 800 crore ($100 million) via a block deal on December 20. CNBC-Awaaz has reported that block deals are likely to be done at a discount of 4% to the market price. It is also said that Goldman Sachs is the broker managing the block deal. As of 30 September, the promoter and promoter group of Dabur India — comprising 26 shareholders — held a 67.24% stake in the company, reported the Financial Express.

On Monday, at close, Dabur India Ltd was trading 1.54 per cent up at ₹588.65 on the NSE.

IRCTC: Life Insurance Corporation has increased its shareholding in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation by buying additional 2.27 per cent stake via open market transactions between October 17 and December 16. LIC has become the single largest public shareholder in IRCTC with 7.278 per cent stake.

On Monday, at close, IRCTC was trading 0.69 per cent up at ₹676.80 on the NSE and LIC was trading 7.21 per cent up at ₹738.20 on the NSE.

HDFC: The mortgage lender has increased its retail prime lending rate on housing loans by 35 basis points, with effect from 20 December. It is adjustable rate home loans (ARHL) are benchmarked on retail prime lending rate.

