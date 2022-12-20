live

Business News Live On December 20: Sensex Falls 600 Points, Nifty Plunges Below 18.3K In Opening Trade

At 9:39 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 605.64 points down at 61,200.55 and NSE Nifty was trading 186.40 points down at 18,234.05.

Business News Live On December 20

New Delhi: Indian markets opened Tuesday on a weak note amid broad-based selling pressure. Sensex has fallen over 600 points and Nifty has plunged below the 18,300 mark.

STOCKS IN FOCUS ON DECEMBER 20

Dabur: Reports have claimed that Dabur India promoters are looking to sell shares worth almost Rs 800 crore ($100 million) via a block deal on December 20. CNBC-Awaaz has reported that block deals are likely to be done at a discount of 4% to the market price. It is also said that Goldman Sachs is the broker managing the block deal. As of 30 September, the promoter and promoter group of Dabur India — comprising 26 shareholders — held a 67.24% stake in the company, reported the Financial Express.

On Monday, at close, Dabur India Ltd was trading 1.54 per cent up at ₹588.65 on the NSE.

IRCTC: Life Insurance Corporation has increased its shareholding in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation by buying additional 2.27 per cent stake via open market transactions between October 17 and December 16. LIC has become the single largest public shareholder in IRCTC with 7.278 per cent stake.

On Monday, at close, IRCTC was trading 0.69 per cent up at ₹676.80 on the NSE and LIC was trading 7.21 per cent up at ₹738.20 on the NSE.

HDFC: The mortgage lender has increased its retail prime lending rate on housing loans by 35 basis points, with effect from 20 December. It is adjustable rate home loans (ARHL) are benchmarked on retail prime lending rate.

