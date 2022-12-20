live

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 103.90 Points, Nifty Ends Below 62K

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 103.90 points down at 61,702.29 and NSE Nifty was trading 35.15 points down at 18,385.30.

Updated: December 20, 2022 4:03 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk | Edited by Sankunni K

Business News Live On December 20
New Delhi: Indian stock markets plunged in the opening trade today only to stage a dramatic recovery post the news of the Japanese monetary policy change reached Indian investors.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 103.90 points down at 61,702.29 and NSE Nifty was trading 35.15 points down at 18,385.30.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • TCS: 1.29 per cent
  • Reliance: 0.81 per cent
  • UltraTechCement: 0.50 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: 0.43 per cent
  • Axis Bank: 0.41 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Tata Motors: -1.75 per cent
  • HUL: -1.50 per cent
  • M&M: -1.29 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: -1.23 per cent
  • Maruti Suzuki: -1.00 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Adani Enterprises: 2.21 per cent
  • TCS: 1.31 per cent
  • Reliance: 0.87 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: 0.42 per cent
  • Axis Bank: 0.38 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: 0.36 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • SBI Life Insurance: -2.86 per cent
  • Eicher Motors: -2.23 per cent
  • UPL: -1.99 per cent
  • Tata Motors: -1.79 per cent
  • HUL: -1.60 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: -1.36 per cent

Live Updates

  • 11:35 AM IST

    New Delhi: Delhivery acquires Pune-based Algorhythm Tech to boost supply chain.

  • 9:30 AM IST

    Dalal Street: Sensex falls 400 points, Nifty plunges below 18.3k points in opening trade.

Published Date: December 20, 2022 8:14 AM IST

Updated Date: December 20, 2022 4:03 PM IST