CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 103.90 Points, Nifty Ends Below 62K

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 103.90 points down at 61,702.29 and NSE Nifty was trading 35.15 points down at 18,385.30.

Business News Live On December 20

New Delhi: Indian stock markets plunged in the opening trade today only to stage a dramatic recovery post the news of the Japanese monetary policy change reached Indian investors.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

TCS: 1.29 per cent

Reliance: 0.81 per cent

UltraTechCement: 0.50 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 0.43 per cent

Axis Bank: 0.41 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Tata Motors: -1.75 per cent

HUL: -1.50 per cent

M&M: -1.29 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -1.23 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: -1.00 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Adani Enterprises: 2.21 per cent

TCS: 1.31 per cent

Reliance: 0.87 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 0.42 per cent

Axis Bank: 0.38 per cent

ICICI Bank: 0.36 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

SBI Life Insurance: -2.86 per cent

Eicher Motors: -2.23 per cent

UPL: -1.99 per cent

Tata Motors: -1.79 per cent

HUL: -1.60 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -1.36 per cent

