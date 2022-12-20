Top Recommended Stories
CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 103.90 Points, Nifty Ends Below 62K
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 103.90 points down at 61,702.29 and NSE Nifty was trading 35.15 points down at 18,385.30.
New Delhi: Indian stock markets plunged in the opening trade today only to stage a dramatic recovery post the news of the Japanese monetary policy change reached Indian investors.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- TCS: 1.29 per cent
- Reliance: 0.81 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 0.50 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 0.43 per cent
- Axis Bank: 0.41 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Tata Motors: -1.75 per cent
- HUL: -1.50 per cent
- M&M: -1.29 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -1.23 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: -1.00 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Adani Enterprises: 2.21 per cent
- TCS: 1.31 per cent
- Reliance: 0.87 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 0.42 per cent
- Axis Bank: 0.38 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 0.36 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- SBI Life Insurance: -2.86 per cent
- Eicher Motors: -2.23 per cent
- UPL: -1.99 per cent
- Tata Motors: -1.79 per cent
- HUL: -1.60 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -1.36 per cent
