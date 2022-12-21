live

Business News Live On December 21: Stocks In Focus – Dabur India, GAIL India, Bharti Airtel, NTPC & More

On Tuesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 103.90 points down at 61,702.29 and NSE Nifty was trading 35.15 points down at 18,385.30.

Business News Live On December 21

Mumbai: Indian stock markets are expected to have a positive start amid mixed global cues. Considering the rebound that was witnessed in the Indian markets following the Japanese monetary policy change yesterday and the festive season ahead.

“Early optimism is seen as key benchmark indices are likely to start on a firm note on the back of strong gains in SGX Nifty and other Asian gauges following overnight recovery in the US markets. Local traders would be eyeing the minutes of the recently concluded RBI’s monetary policy meeting set to be released later today. The minutes will throw some light on the reasons behind undertaking the previous rate hike and indication of what could be in store going ahead with regards to RBI’s rate-setting decision. The other key catalysts are the US Dollar remaining sluggish below 104 levels, and the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rising to 3.69 per cent,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON DECEMBER 21

Dabur India: Dabur India has said that Gyan Enterprises, and Chowdry Associates, part of Barman family, have sold approximately 1 per cent shares in Dabur through a block deal completed on December 20. The objective of this transaction is to raise funds for financing some ventures in private hands of the Burman family.

