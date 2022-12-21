live

Business News Live On December 21: Sensex, Nifty Open Flat, Slip To Red, IT Stocks Gain

At 10:05 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 49.27 points down at 61,653.02 and NSE Nifty was trading 12.90 points down at 18,372.40.

Sensex, Nifty slip to red after early gains. IT stocks such as HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Wipro et cetera are seen to be gaining during early trade along with Axis Bank, M&M, Asian Paints and others.

“Early optimism is seen as key benchmark indices are likely to start on a firm note on the back of strong gains in SGX Nifty and other Asian gauges following overnight recovery in the US markets. Local traders would be eyeing the minutes of the recently concluded RBI’s monetary policy meeting set to be released later today. The minutes will throw some light on the reasons behind undertaking the previous rate hike and indication of what could be in store going ahead with regards to RBI’s rate-setting decision. The other key catalysts are the US Dollar remaining sluggish below 104 levels, and the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rising to 3.69 per cent,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON DECEMBER 21

Dabur India: Dabur India has said that Gyan Enterprises, and Chowdry Associates, part of Barman family, have sold approximately 1 per cent shares in Dabur through a block deal completed on December 20. The objective of this transaction is to raise funds for financing some ventures in private hands of the Burman family.

GAIL India: GAIL India has raised Rs 1,575 crore from the issuance of 15,750, 7.34 per cent non-convertible debentures (Series-I) of Rs 10 lakh on private placement basis.

Live Updates

  • 10:38 AM IST

    On Crude Prices

    “WTI Crude oil steadily trades higher after taking a support near $73/bbl. In the previous session crude ended with a gain of around 1% as weakening dollar supported the bull case.US Dollar weakened as BOJ surprised the markets by raising a cap on the yield of its 10-year bonds. Additionally, the news that US might replenish its reserves supported the prices. Also, the expectation of demand recovery in China is keeping a floor to price. . On the inventories front the API reported a much more than expected drop in crude inventories. The report showed US Crude inventories fell by 3.8 million barrels for the week ended Dec 14 as against a build of 7.8 million barrels reported in the previous week. However, both the gasoline and distillate stock rose. Focus now will be on EIA inventory report later in the day. On the price front the bulls will have to keep the price above recent swing high of $77.75 on closing. If that happens price might test the next resistance near $81.50/bbl. On the flipside a close below $76/bbl might pull the price lower towards $73/bbl”, said Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, EPAT VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

  • 10:37 AM IST
    On Gold Prices
    “Bulls returned with a bang to end the previous session with a gain of 1.54% as US Dollar failed to capitalize on last week’s recovery. COMEX gold reclaimed the $1825/oz mark which has been a strong hurdle for the bulls.US Dollar index once again moved near the 252 DMA support of 103.75 following BOJ’s decision to raise a cap on the yield of its 10-year bonds. The US 10-year treasury yields jumped to 3.70% as the cap by BOJ took the investors away from the US bonds as it encourages domestic bond buying. On the price front, bulls have moved the price towards the double top resistance of $1825/oz. Sustained break of $1825 on closing might push the price higher towards the next resistance near $1884/oz,” said Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, EPAT VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.
  • 10:06 AM IST

    Sensex, Nifty slip to red after early gains. At 10:05 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 49.27 points down at 61,653.02 and NSE Nifty was trading 12.90 points down at 18,372.40.

  • 9:55 AM IST

  • 9:53 AM IST

    Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty open high, trade flat. At 9:52 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 57.33 points up at 61,759.62 and NSE Nifty was trading 20.85 points up at 18,406.15

