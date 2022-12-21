live

CLOSING BELL: Indices Tumble, Sensex Down Over 600 Points, Nifty Ends Hovering Above 18.2K

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 635.05 points down at 61,076.24 and NSE Nifty was trading 186.20 points down at 18,199.10.

Business News Live On December 21

Mumbai: It was another day in red for the Indian stock markets. While IT stocks ended in green for the first time after the US Fed rate hike, banking stocks dragged the indices down.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 635.05 points down at 61,076.24 and NSE Nifty was trading 186.20 points down at 18,199.10.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Sun Pharma: 1.73 per cent

HCL Tech: 0.82 per cent

TCS: 0.62 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 0.56 per cent

Nestle: 0.49 per cent

Infosys: 0.30 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

IndusInd Bank: -2.37 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -2.16 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: -2.15 per cent

UltraTechCement: -2.14 per cent

Tata Motors: -1.98 per cent

Axis Bank: -1.91 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: -1.90 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Divis Labs: 4.99 per cent

Apollo Hospital: 3.69 per cent

Cipla: 3.38 per cent

Sun Pharma: 1.75 per cent

HCL Tech: 1.03 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Adani Enterprises: -6.32 per cent

Adani Ports: -3.01 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -2.19 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -2.10 per cent

UltraTechCement: -2.08 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: -2.04 per cent

Load More