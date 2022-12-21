Top Recommended Stories
CLOSING BELL: Indices Tumble, Sensex Down Over 600 Points, Nifty Ends Hovering Above 18.2K
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 635.05 points down at 61,076.24 and NSE Nifty was trading 186.20 points down at 18,199.10.
Mumbai: It was another day in red for the Indian stock markets. While IT stocks ended in green for the first time after the US Fed rate hike, banking stocks dragged the indices down.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Sun Pharma: 1.73 per cent
- HCL Tech: 0.82 per cent
- TCS: 0.62 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: 0.56 per cent
- Nestle: 0.49 per cent
- Infosys: 0.30 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- IndusInd Bank: -2.37 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -2.16 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: -2.15 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -2.14 per cent
- Tata Motors: -1.98 per cent
- Axis Bank: -1.91 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: -1.90 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Divis Labs: 4.99 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: 3.69 per cent
- Cipla: 3.38 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 1.75 per cent
- HCL Tech: 1.03 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Adani Enterprises: -6.32 per cent
- Adani Ports: -3.01 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: -2.19 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -2.10 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -2.08 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: -2.04 per cent
