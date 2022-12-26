live

Business News Live On Dec 26: Stocks To Watch On Monday- Tata Motors, HPCL, Shriram Motors & More

On Friday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 980.93 points down at 59,845.29 and NSE Nifty was trading 320.55 points down at 17,806.80.

Updated: December 26, 2022 8:14 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Business News Live On December 26

Mumbai: Indian stock markets were expecting a Santa run ahead of Christmas, but failed to see so. Both Sensex and Nifty displayed one of the worst performances right ahead of a festival even as global peers such as Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, Russel 2000 Index et cetera managed to end the last trading week in green.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON DECEMBER 26

Tata Motors: TML CV Mobility Solutions, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, has signed a contract with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for the operation of 1,500 electric buses in New Delhi. TML will supply, operate, and maintain 1,500 12-metre, low-floor, air-conditioned electric buses for a period of 12 years.

Shriram Finance: The NBFC has announced an interim dividend of 150 per cent, or Rs 15 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid up for the financial year 2022-23. According to the regulatory filing, 4 January 2023 has been fixed as the record date, for the purpose of payment of interim dividend. The interim dividend payout will be made to eligible shareholders on or after Wednesday, 18 January 2023.

Siemens India: The Indian Railways has awarded a contract worth Rs 26,000 crore to Siemens India for manufacturing 1,200 locomotives. The 9,000 horsepower electric engines for hauling freight trains will be supplied over an eleven year period, said the railway ministry

Live Updates

  • 8:05 AM IST

    EQUITY MARKET OUTLOOK

    “The Indian equity markets witnessed volatility in the week ended Dec 23, 2022. This was on the back of concerns emanating from the increase in Covid cases in China as the country abandoned its Zero Covid Policy.
    Strong US GDP data added to the belief of ‘higher for longer’ interest rates in the US. The BoJ too, decided that it will expand the target range of 10-year JGB yield fluctuations from +/-0.25% previously to +/-0.5%.

    On the domestic economy front, November CPI inflation declined MoM and stood at 5.88% (October: 6.77%). The fall in inflation was led by steep sequential fall in food prices. Given the trajectory of inflation in India, we expect that the February MPC decision will be a close call between a pause and 25 bps of repo rate hike, with a bias towards the hike.

    Going forward, there remain multiple global macro factors at play which would likely have a bearing on the direction of equity markets. Indian growth outlook appears stable and a relative outlier. However, the external sector is the key monitorable. Corporate earnings estimates have seen some downtick seen recently. On the other hand, commodity cost pressures easing off is a positive and earnings growth from here on would likely be driven by operating leverage. While growth remains strong, Indian markets are trading at valuations which are above long term averages on an absolute basis and valuations relative to emerging markets are stretched. With this back drop, we believe that bottom up stock picking would be the way forward in 2023″, said Shibani Sircar Kurian, Senior EVP & Head- Equity Research, Kotak Mutual Fund.

