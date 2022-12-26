live

Business News Live On Dec 26: Stocks To Watch On Monday- Tata Motors, HPCL, Shriram Motors & More

On Friday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 980.93 points down at 59,845.29 and NSE Nifty was trading 320.55 points down at 17,806.80.

Business News Live On December 26

Mumbai: Indian stock markets were expecting a Santa run ahead of Christmas, but failed to see so. Both Sensex and Nifty displayed one of the worst performances right ahead of a festival even as global peers such as Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, Russel 2000 Index et cetera managed to end the last trading week in green.

On Friday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 980.93 points down at 59,845.29 and NSE Nifty was trading 320.55 points down at 17,806.80.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON DECEMBER 26

Tata Motors: TML CV Mobility Solutions, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, has signed a contract with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for the operation of 1,500 electric buses in New Delhi. TML will supply, operate, and maintain 1,500 12-metre, low-floor, air-conditioned electric buses for a period of 12 years.

Shriram Finance: The NBFC has announced an interim dividend of 150 per cent, or Rs 15 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid up for the financial year 2022-23. According to the regulatory filing, 4 January 2023 has been fixed as the record date, for the purpose of payment of interim dividend. The interim dividend payout will be made to eligible shareholders on or after Wednesday, 18 January 2023.

Siemens India: The Indian Railways has awarded a contract worth Rs 26,000 crore to Siemens India for manufacturing 1,200 locomotives. The 9,000 horsepower electric engines for hauling freight trains will be supplied over an eleven year period, said the railway ministry

Load More