live

CLOSING BELL: Santa Rally Begins On Dalal Street. Sensex Up 700 Points, Nifty Crosses 18K Again

On Monday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 721.13 points up at 60,566.42 and NSE Nifty was trading 207.80 points up at 18,014.60

Updated: December 26, 2022 4:14 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

CLOSING BELL: Santa Rally Begins On Dalal Street. Sensex Up 700 Points, Nifty Crosses 18K Again
Business News Live On December 26

Mumbai: Indian investors seem to be enthusiastic about the Santa Rally that rarely fails to find its mark in the stock markets. Even as trading last Friday ended on a gloomy note, Monday morning saw both Sensex and Nifty reclaiming the losses they made.

Also Read:

On Monday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 721.13 points up at 60,566.42 and NSE Nifty was trading 207.80 points up at 18,014.60

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • IndusInd Bank: 3.99 per cent
  • SBI: 3.97 per cent
  • Tata Steel: 2.74 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: 2.53 per cent
  • ITC: 2.51 per cent
  • Axis Bank: 2.44 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Nestle: -1.24 per cent
  • Kotak Mahindra: -0.45 per cent
  • Sun Pharma: -0.38 per cent
  • HUL: -0.13 per cent
  • Titan Company: -0.05 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • IndusInd Bank: 4.17 per cent
  • SBI: 4.02 per cent
  • Hindalco: 3.12 per cent
  • Tata Steel: 2.69 per cent
  • Coal India: 2.65 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: 2.53 per cent
  • Axis Bank: 2.44 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Cipla: -2.02 per cent
  • Divis Labs: -1.99 per cent
  • Dr Reddy’s Labs: -1.43 per cent
  • Nestle: -1.17 per cent
  • Tata Consumer Products: -0.47 per cent

Live Updates

  • 10:06 AM IST

    Rupee Vs Dollar

    “The USDINR 28 December futures contract showed weakness and crossed 82.85 levels once again. On the weekly technical chart the pair is trading above its resistance level of 82.05. RSI is fetching above 60 levels but MACD is showing negative divergence on the weekly technical chart. Looking at the technical set-up, the pair has crossed its major hurdle of 82.85 and is showing strength. If the pair sustains above 82.85 it could show further strength towards 83.00-83.30; support is placed at 82.55-82.40 levels. We suggest buying in the pair around 82.80-82.50 with a stop loss of 82.20 for the target of 83.00-83.30,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

  • 10:05 AM IST
    On Oil Prices
    “Oil prices settled about 3% higher on Friday, ending with a second straight week of gains after Moscow said it could cut crude output in response to the G7 price cap on Russian exports.
    Both benchmarks recorded their biggest weekly gains since October following news that Russia may cut oil output by 5% to 7% in early 2023 as it responds to price caps.
    Both crude oil demand and output could slump over the next few days due to shut-ins from a massive winter storm that cascaded across a broad swath of the United States.
    We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil is having support at $78.50–77.10 and resistance at $80.60–81.50 in today’s session. In INR terms crude oil has support at Rs6,520-6,440 while resistance is at Rs6,710–6,820″, said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.
  • 10:04 AM IST
    On Bullion Market
    “Gold and silver prices edged higher on Friday supported by cooling inflation data. The bullions also gained amid selling pressure in global equity markets due to resurgence in Covid-19 cases in many countries.
    US consumer spending glided 0.1% higher in November after climbing 0.4% in October, in a sign that inflation is cooling, although not as much as the markets expected. Personal consumption expenditures index, (PCE), landed at 5.5%, a half-percent cool-down from October.
    We expect bullion prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1784-1772 while resistance is at $1812-1822. Silver has support at $23.52-23.35, while resistance is at $23.98-24.15. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 54,350-53,950, while resistance is at Rs 54,720, 54,880. Silver has support at Rs68,250-67,580, while resistance is at Rs69,420–69,780″, said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.
  • 9:23 AM IST

    Dalal Street: Markets open in red, gain later. At 9:22 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 174.33 points up at 60,019.62 and NSE Nifty was trading 56.20 points at 17,863.00

  • 8:05 AM IST

    EQUITY MARKET OUTLOOK

    “The Indian equity markets witnessed volatility in the week ended Dec 23, 2022. This was on the back of concerns emanating from the increase in Covid cases in China as the country abandoned its Zero Covid Policy.
    Strong US GDP data added to the belief of ‘higher for longer’ interest rates in the US. The BoJ too, decided that it will expand the target range of 10-year JGB yield fluctuations from +/-0.25% previously to +/-0.5%.

    On the domestic economy front, November CPI inflation declined MoM and stood at 5.88% (October: 6.77%). The fall in inflation was led by steep sequential fall in food prices. Given the trajectory of inflation in India, we expect that the February MPC decision will be a close call between a pause and 25 bps of repo rate hike, with a bias towards the hike.

    Going forward, there remain multiple global macro factors at play which would likely have a bearing on the direction of equity markets. Indian growth outlook appears stable and a relative outlier. However, the external sector is the key monitorable. Corporate earnings estimates have seen some downtick seen recently. On the other hand, commodity cost pressures easing off is a positive and earnings growth from here on would likely be driven by operating leverage. While growth remains strong, Indian markets are trading at valuations which are above long term averages on an absolute basis and valuations relative to emerging markets are stretched. With this back drop, we believe that bottom up stock picking would be the way forward in 2023″, said Shibani Sircar Kurian, Senior EVP & Head- Equity Research, Kotak Mutual Fund.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 26, 2022 7:52 AM IST

Updated Date: December 26, 2022 4:14 PM IST