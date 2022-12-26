live

CLOSING BELL: Santa Rally Begins On Dalal Street. Sensex Up 700 Points, Nifty Crosses 18K Again

On Monday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 721.13 points up at 60,566.42 and NSE Nifty was trading 207.80 points up at 18,014.60

Business News Live On December 26

Mumbai: Indian investors seem to be enthusiastic about the Santa Rally that rarely fails to find its mark in the stock markets. Even as trading last Friday ended on a gloomy note, Monday morning saw both Sensex and Nifty reclaiming the losses they made.

On Monday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 721.13 points up at 60,566.42 and NSE Nifty was trading 207.80 points up at 18,014.60

SENSEX TOP GAINERS IndusInd Bank: 3.99 per cent

SBI: 3.97 per cent

Tata Steel: 2.74 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 2.53 per cent

ITC: 2.51 per cent

Axis Bank: 2.44 per cent SENSEX TOP LOSERS Nestle: -1.24 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: -0.45 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.38 per cent

HUL: -0.13 per cent

Titan Company: -0.05 per cent NIFTY TOP GAINERS IndusInd Bank: 4.17 per cent

SBI: 4.02 per cent

Hindalco: 3.12 per cent

Tata Steel: 2.69 per cent

Coal India: 2.65 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 2.53 per cent

Axis Bank: 2.44 per cent NIFTY TOP LOSERS Cipla: -2.02 per cent

Divis Labs: -1.99 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: -1.43 per cent

Nestle: -1.17 per cent

Tata Consumer Products: -0.47 per cent

Load More