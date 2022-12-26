Top Recommended Stories
CLOSING BELL: Santa Rally Begins On Dalal Street. Sensex Up 700 Points, Nifty Crosses 18K Again
On Monday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 721.13 points up at 60,566.42 and NSE Nifty was trading 207.80 points up at 18,014.60
Mumbai: Indian investors seem to be enthusiastic about the Santa Rally that rarely fails to find its mark in the stock markets. Even as trading last Friday ended on a gloomy note, Monday morning saw both Sensex and Nifty reclaiming the losses they made.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- IndusInd Bank: 3.99 per cent
- SBI: 3.97 per cent
- Tata Steel: 2.74 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 2.53 per cent
- ITC: 2.51 per cent
- Axis Bank: 2.44 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Nestle: -1.24 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: -0.45 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -0.38 per cent
- HUL: -0.13 per cent
- Titan Company: -0.05 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- IndusInd Bank: 4.17 per cent
- SBI: 4.02 per cent
- Hindalco: 3.12 per cent
- Tata Steel: 2.69 per cent
- Coal India: 2.65 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 2.53 per cent
- Axis Bank: 2.44 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Cipla: -2.02 per cent
- Divis Labs: -1.99 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: -1.43 per cent
- Nestle: -1.17 per cent
- Tata Consumer Products: -0.47 per cent
