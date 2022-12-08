live

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty Partly Wipe 3-Day Losses. Banking Stocks Shine, IT Stocks Slump

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 160.00 points up at 62,570.68 and NSE Nifty was trading 52.55 points up at 18,613.05.

Updated: December 8, 2022 3:53 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk | Edited by Sankunni K

Mumbai: After three days of lacklustre trading, the Indian stock markets have ended on a positive note once again. At least a part of this recovery could be dedicated to the election results and investors’ faith. In the last three trading sessions, global cues included an impending Fed rate hike coupled with the fears of a repo rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (that happened yesterday), investors mostly showed bearish sentiments ending Dalal Street in red.

“With the RBI’s credit policy overhang now behind them, investors bought selectively in banking, metal and automobile stocks, although the undertone remained cautious ahead of next week’s US Federal Reserve meeting on interest rate. Central banks have in fact given more hints that interest rate hike would continue next year, which investors fear could lead to a likely recession in the Western countries and the US and subsequently impact growth. Technically, the inside body candle on daily charts is indicating non directional activity and indecisiveness between the bulls and bears. For bulls, 18675 would be the important breakout level to watch out for. And above the same, we can expect a quick uptrend rally up to 18800-18835. On the flip side, trading below 18500 may fuel further weakness up to 18435-18400”, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • Axis Bank: 2.73 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: 2.35 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: 1.25 per cent
  • Infosys: 0.93 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: 0.84 per cent
  • SBI: 0.82 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Sun Pharma: -3.76 per cent
  • Power Grid Corp: -1.60 per cent
  • TCS: -0.86 per cent
  • Nestle: -0.70 per cent
  • Kotak Mahindra: -0.69 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Axis Bank: 2.70 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: 2.25 per cent
  • Larsen: 2.06 per cent
  • Eicher Motors: 1.92 per cent
  • Hindalco: 1.58 per cent
  • ONGC: 1.42 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Sun Pharma: -3.63 per cent
  • Divis Labs: -1.52 per cent
  • Power Grid Corp: -1.47 per cent
  • TCS: -0.89 per cent
  • NTPC: -0.87 per cent

Live Updates

  • 10:50 AM IST

    Gold Prices: “Gold and silver prices rose on Wednesday amid an increasing number of warnings that rising interest rates and stubborn inflation will cause a U.S. recession in 2023. An inversion in the U.S. yield curve was also perceived by several market participants as an indicator of an impending recession. But while gold has largely lost its safe haven status this year, speculation that the dollar has peaked this year weighed on the greenback, thus fuelling recent flows into the yellow metal. Traders are waiting for the U.S. PPI data, scheduled to be released on Friday that will give further directions on the Fed’s instance on raising interest rates in its December policy meetings. Gold has support at $1769-1758 while resistance is at $1788-1798. Silver has support at $22.20-21.96, while resistance is at $22.62-22.80. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 53,680-53,450, while resistance is at Rs 54,280-54,450. Silver has support at Rs65,650-65,080, while resistance is at Rs66,520–66,840”, said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

  • 10:34 AM IST

    Dalal Street News: “Weak market sentiment is likely to persist in early trades Thursday, as overseas key US and Asian indices exhibited a range-bound trend with a negative bias. All eyes will be on the poll outcome in the two states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, which can have a sentimental impact on the markets. Besides, the recession fear is fast building up in the US amidst slowing growth forecasts and a hawkish Federal Reserve. This will definitely weigh on global markets, including India, as any such fear could prompt investors, mainly FIIs, to pull out funds from emerging markets. Also, the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy indicated that the concerns on inflation are far from over”, said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd

Published Date: December 8, 2022 10:32 AM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 3:53 PM IST