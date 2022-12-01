Top Recommended Stories
live
Business News Live | CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End In Green. Tata Steel, IT Stocks Shine
At close, BSE Sensex was up 184.54 points at 63,284.19 and NSE Nifty was up 42.50 points at 18,880.85.
Mumbai: Indian indices have ended in green for another trading session. Even though many of the gains that happened during early trade were wiped out in the evening, both Sensex and Nifty managed to maintain the gaining momentum,
Also Read:
At close, BSE Sensex was up 184.54 points at 63,284.19 and NSE Nifty was up 42.50 points at 18,880.85.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- UltraTechCement: 2.92 per cent
- Tata Steel: 2.69 per cent
- TCS: 2.38 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: 2.21 per cent
- Wipro: 1.56 per cent
- Infosys: 1.47 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- ICICI Bank: -1.51 per cent
- M&M: -1.42 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: -0.98 per cent
- HUL: -0.54 per cent
- Titan Company: -0.41 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Tata Steel: 2.88 per cent
- Hindalco: 2.82 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 2.78 per cent
- TCS: 2.50 per cent
- Grasim: 2.28 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: 2.27 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- UPL: -1.37 per cent
- Eicher Motors: -1.35 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -1.33 per cent
- Cipla: -1.29 per cent
- Bajaj Auto: -1.15 per cent
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.