live

Business News Live | CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End In Green. Tata Steel, IT Stocks Shine

At close, BSE Sensex was up 184.54 points at 63,284.19 and NSE Nifty was up 42.50 points at 18,880.85.

Business News Live Updates

Mumbai: Indian indices have ended in green for another trading session. Even though many of the gains that happened during early trade were wiped out in the evening, both Sensex and Nifty managed to maintain the gaining momentum,

At close, BSE Sensex was up 184.54 points at 63,284.19 and NSE Nifty was up 42.50 points at 18,880.85.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

UltraTechCement: 2.92 per cent

Tata Steel: 2.69 per cent

TCS: 2.38 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 2.21 per cent

Wipro: 1.56 per cent

Infosys: 1.47 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

ICICI Bank: -1.51 per cent

M&M: -1.42 per cent

Power Grid Corp: -0.98 per cent

HUL: -0.54 per cent

Titan Company: -0.41 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Tata Steel: 2.88 per cent

Hindalco: 2.82 per cent

UltraTechCement: 2.78 per cent

TCS: 2.50 per cent

Grasim: 2.28 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 2.27 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

UPL: -1.37 per cent

Eicher Motors: -1.35 per cent

ICICI Bank: -1.33 per cent

Cipla: -1.29 per cent

Bajaj Auto: -1.15 per cent

Load More