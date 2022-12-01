live

Business News Live | CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End In Green. Tata Steel, IT Stocks Shine

At close, BSE Sensex was up 184.54 points at 63,284.19 and NSE Nifty was up 42.50 points at 18,880.85.

Updated: December 1, 2022 3:45 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Business News Live Updates

Mumbai: Indian indices have ended in green for another trading session. Even though many of the gains that happened during early trade were wiped out in the evening, both Sensex and Nifty managed to maintain the gaining momentum,

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • UltraTechCement: 2.92 per cent
  • Tata Steel: 2.69 per cent
  • TCS: 2.38 per cent
  • Tech Mahindra: 2.21 per cent
  • Wipro: 1.56 per cent
  • Infosys: 1.47 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • ICICI Bank: -1.51 per cent
  • M&M: -1.42 per cent
  • Power Grid Corp: -0.98 per cent
  • HUL: -0.54 per cent
  • Titan Company: -0.41 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Tata Steel: 2.88 per cent
  • Hindalco: 2.82 per cent
  • UltraTechCement: 2.78 per cent
  • TCS: 2.50 per cent
  • Grasim: 2.28 per cent
  • Tech Mahindra: 2.27 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • UPL: -1.37 per cent
  • Eicher Motors: -1.35 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: -1.33 per cent
  • Cipla: -1.29 per cent
  • Bajaj Auto: -1.15 per cent

Live Updates

  • 3:26 PM IST

    New Delhi: India’s manufacturing sector expanded fastest in three months in November with the S&P Global India Manufacturing PMI at 55.7. In October, the index was 55.3.

  • 1:59 PM IST

    Dalal Street: At 12:43 pm IST, BSE Sensex was trading 303.68 points up at 63,403.33 and NSE Nifty was trading 84 points up at 18,842.35.

  • 12:08 PM IST

    GLOBAL MARKETS UPDATE

    SGX Nifty ASX 200 Dow Jones* Nasdaq* Nikkei 225 Hang Seng SSE Composite
    0.44% 0.90% 2.18% 4.41% 1.02% 1.31% 0.79%
  • 11:42 AM IST

    RBI Rate Hike: We expect a 35 bps rate hike in the upcoming meeting. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is likely to moderate further in the coming months and slip below six per cent by the end of the fiscal year: Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CARE Ratings

  • 11:15 AM IST

    Gold Rates Today: The price of the yellow metal has risen today. One gram of 22 carat gold today costs Rs 4,875 as against Rs 4,855 yesterday and one gram of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,318 as against Rs 5,297 yesterday.

    Check city-wise gold prices: https://www.india.com/webstories/business/gold-rates-on-december-1-check-the-yellow-metals-price-today-in-top-metros-5774727/

  • 10:38 AM IST

    Mumbai: Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro and HDFC Bank are the top gainers in BSE and Hindalco, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, UltraTechCement, Wipro, Grasim are the top gainers in NSE.

  • 10:36 AM IST

    Mumbai: At 10:31 am IST, BSE Sensex was up 273.42 points at 63,373 and NSE Nifty was up 74.50 points at 18,832.85.

  • 9:33 AM IST
    New Delhi: S&P Global forecasts India’s growth at 6 per cent for 2023, 7 per cent for 2022.
  • 9:27 AM IST

    Mumbai: At 9:22 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 467.53 points up at 63,567.18 and NSE Nifty was trading 121.25 points up at 18,879.60.

Published Date: December 1, 2022 8:03 AM IST

Updated Date: December 1, 2022 3:45 PM IST