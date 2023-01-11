  • Home
Business News Live: Sensex Up 150 Points, Nifty Inches Closer To 18K Mark

On Wednesday, at 10:45 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 159.00 points down up 60,274.48 and Nifty50 was trading 38.40 points up at  17,952.55.

Updated: January 11, 2023 10:49 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Mumbai: Dalal Street opened flat today even though the early trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the Indian indices. Sensex lost as much as 200 points in early trade today, however, IT stocks have gathered steam after US Fed chair Jerome Powell in yesterday’s address made no mention of a rate hike.

Live Updates

  • 9:55 AM IST

    New Delhi: Global growth is slowing sharply in the face of elevated inflation, higher interest rates, reduced investment, and disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

  • 9:51 AM IST
    On Gold Prices
    “Gold traded steady while silver prices were marginally weak on Tuesday on normal corrective pullbacks and consolidation after recent gains. A firm U.S. dollar index and an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields weighed negatively on the bullion prices. Even though Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech did not seem more hawkish than his previous speeches, the market is still reading Fed officials’ remarks as hawkish on U.S. monetary policy, including a “higher for longer” interest rate scenario.
    We expect gold and silver to remain volatile in today’s session ahead of the U.S inflation data. Gold has support at $1858-1845 while resistance is at $1885-1898. Silver has support at $23.48-23.32, while resistance is at $23.92-24.10. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 55,640-55,450, while resistance is at Rs56,120, 56,350. Silver has support at Rs68,450-68,020, while resistance is at Rs69,520–69,980,” Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd

Published Date: January 11, 2023 9:49 AM IST

Updated Date: January 11, 2023 10:49 AM IST