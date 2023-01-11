Top Recommended Stories
Business News Live: Sensex Up 150 Points, Nifty Inches Closer To 18K Mark
On Wednesday, at 10:45 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 159.00 points down up 60,274.48 and Nifty50 was trading 38.40 points up at 17,952.55.
Mumbai: Dalal Street opened flat today even though the early trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive opening for the Indian indices. Sensex lost as much as 200 points in early trade today, however, IT stocks have gathered steam after US Fed chair Jerome Powell in yesterday’s address made no mention of a rate hike.
