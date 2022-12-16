live

Business News Live: Stocks In Focus On December 16 – Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Wipro

On Thursday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 878.88 points down at 61,779.03 and NSE Nifty was trading 245.40 points down at 18,414.90.

Business News Live On December 16

Mumbai: Dalal Street ended in red yesterday taking cues from the global markets following the Fed rate hike. Sensex slipped nearly 900 points and Nifty 50 plunged below 18.5K levels. IT stocks led the downfall with Tech Mahindra, Infosys et cetera losing the most in yesterday’s downward rally.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON DECEMBER 16

Axis Bank: The private lender on Thursday announced in an exchange filing that its board has approved the allotment of 12,000 unsecured, rated, listed, subordinated, taxable, non-convertible, Basel III compliant tier II bonds (Series – 30) having a face value of Rs 1 crore each, for cash, at par aggregating to Rs 12,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.88 per cent p.a. payable annually, on a private placement basis. The bonds will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

Reliance Industries: The FMCG arm of Reliance Ventures, Reliance Consumer Products, launched its indigenous consumer packaged goods (CPG) brand ‘Independence’, on Thursday in Gujarat. Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani, said that Independence will offer a wide range of products like staples, processed foods and other daily essentials. Even though the company is preparing for a national roll-out, it was launched on Thursday in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Wipro: Indian multinational IT giant Wipro has announced a partnership with Finastra, one of the world’s largest fintech companies headquartered in London, England, offering a portfolio of solutions for financial institutions of all sizes. Wipro has joined hands with Finastra to drive digital transformation for corporate banks in the Middle East. This multi-year engagement, aligned with the region’s vision to rapidly digitize and bolster cross-border trade, will make Wipro the exclusive implementation and go-to-market partner to deploy Finastra’s trade finance solutions in the region.

Deepak Fertilizers: On Thursday, December 15, Deepak Fertilisers announced the demerger of its mining chemicals & fertiliser businesses. The corporate restructuring plan was approved by the board members of Smartchem Technologies (STL), a subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers, with the objective of unlocking growth potential of each of the businesses. They approved demerger of the TAN Business (mining chemicals) from STL to Deepak Mining Services (DMSPL) and amalgamation of Mahadhan Farm Technologies (MFTPL), with STL.

