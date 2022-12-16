live

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Ends 460 Points Down, Nifty Closes Below 18.3K

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 461.22 points down at 61,337.81 and NSE Nifty was trading 145.90 points down at 18,269.00.

Business News Live On December 16

Mumbai: The downfall that the Indian stock markets witnessed yesterday following the Fed rate hike continued even today, on the last trading day of the week. M&M, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy’s Labs are the stocks that lost the most apart from the IT stocks.

“The risk-off sentiment continued on Dalal Street as the US Fed’s hawkish comment-induced global correction gave local investors the reason to further reduce their equity exposure. Foreign investor selling seemed to have once again gathered pace, which is reflecting badly on local stocks in the last few sessions. While there was no respite from the bears, Dow Futures witnessing a steep fall dampened the market sentiment leading to a broad-based selling. Technically, lower top formation on daily charts and double top reversal formation on intraday charts is indicating further downside from the current levels. In addition, the Nifty not only broke the important support level of 18400 but closed below the same. The next support level for the index would be 50 day SMA or 18100-18000 levels. On the flip side, 18400 could act as an immediate resistance zone for the index, and above the same the index could retest the 20 day SMA or 18550. In case of further upside, the index could move up to 18700,” said Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President – Technical Research at Kotak Securities Ltd.

“Stocks at Dalal Street went for a toss, alongwith other global markets, as there is chatter all across the globe that the Fed may not change its hawkish tune so soon. The dot plot showed that the terminal rate projection rose to 5.1% from 4.6% in September. Inflation remains a key concern and the central banks across the globe will try hard to fight against it. Technically, Nifty’s next key support is seen at the psychlogical 18001 mark, while the immediate hurdle is at 18697 mark,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.



SENSEX TOP GAINERS

HUL: 0.61 per cent

HDFC Bank: 0.42 per cent

Nestle: 0.19 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Dr Reddy’s Labs: -3.62 per cent

M&M: -2.44 per cent

Asian Paints: -2.19 per cent

TCS: -2.01 per cent

SBI: -1.79 per cent

Titan Company: -1.59 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Tata Motors: 1.18 per cent

HDFC Bank: 0.48 per cent

HUL: 0.30 per cent

Tata Steel: 0.09 per cent

JSW Steel: 0.01 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Dr Reddy’s Labs: -3.58 per cent

M&M: -2.75 per cent

Adani Ports: -2.66 per cent

Asian Paints: -2.39 per cent

BPCL: -2.12 per cent

SBI: -2.05 per cent

