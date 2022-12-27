live

Business News Live: Stocks In Focus On Dec 27- NTPC, Jet Airways, V Guard, Suven Pharma & More

On Monday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 721.13 points up at 60,566.42 and NSE Nifty was trading 207.80 points up at 18,014.60

Business News Live On December 27

New Delhi: Dalal Street shined yesterday, on the first trading day after Christmas, bringing back hopes of the beginning of another successful Santa Rally this year.

STOCKS IN FOCUS ON DECEMBER 27

NTPC: India’s largest power producer NTPC Ltd has signed a non-binding MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Tecnimont, the Indian subsidiary of the Italian company Maire Tecnimont Group, to evaluate and explore the possibility of developing a commercial-scale green methanol production facility at the NTPC project in India.

Jet Airways: Amid the prevailing uncertainty over the relaunch of grounded airline Jet Airways, several of its senior management executive, pilots, and cabin crew have quit, say reports. Mark Turner, the vice president of in-flight services, has been sent on leave without pay, said CNBC TV-18 quoting sources.

V Guard Industries: Consumer and electrical major V Guard Industries has announced that the company signed definite agreements for acquiring 100 per cent stake in Sunflame Enterprises Pvt Ltd for a consideration of Rs 660 crore on a cash-free, debt-free basis. The transaction is expected to be completed by mid-January 2023, V-Guard said.

Suven Pharma: Advent International is acquiring a 50.1 per cent in stake in Suven Pharmaceuticals for Rs 6,313 crore. The private equity firm is also coming out with an open offer for the shareholders of Suven Pharma, which will take the deal size to Rs 9,589 crore.

