Top Recommended Stories
live
CLOSING BELL: Sensex Inches Close To 61K, Nifty Ends Above 18.1K
On Tuesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 361.01 points up at 60,927.43 and NSE Nifty was trading 117.70 points down at 18,132.30
Mumbai: Indian indices ended in green for the second straight day after Christmas giving hope to investors that the Santa Claus rally will be proven true once again for the Indian stock markets. Even as Sensex and Nifty slipped into red during early trade, both indices bounced back and recovered the losses.
Also Read:
On Tuesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 361.01 points up at 60,927.43 and NSE Nifty was trading 117.70 points down at 18,132.30
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Tata Steel: 5.86 per cent
- Tata Motors: 2.69 per cent
- Larsen: 1.72 per cent
- Asian Paints: 1.71 per cent
- Wipro: 1.59 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 1.25 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- HUL: -0.83 per cent
- Nestle: -0.51 per cent
- ITC: -0.37 per cent
- M&M: -0.33 per cent
- NTPC: -0.30 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Hindalco: 6.33 per cent
- Tata Steel: 5.86 per cent
- JSW Steel: 4.47 per cent
- ONGC: 2.48 per cent
- Tata Motors: 2.43 per cent
- Asian Paints: 1.85 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- HUL: -0.92 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: -0.86 per cent
- Nestle: -0.61 per cent
- ITC: -0.43 per cent
- NTPC: -0.30 per cent
- UPL: -0.26 per cent
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.