CLOSING BELL: Sensex Inches Close To 61K, Nifty Ends Above 18.1K

On Tuesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 361.01 points up at 60,927.43 and NSE Nifty was trading 117.70 points down at 18,132.30

Updated: December 27, 2022 3:50 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk | Edited by Sankunni K

Business News Live On December 27
Business News Live On December 27

Mumbai: Indian indices ended in green for the second straight day after Christmas giving hope to investors that the Santa Claus rally will be proven true once again for the Indian stock markets. Even as Sensex and Nifty slipped into red during early trade, both indices bounced back and recovered the losses.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • Tata Steel: 5.86 per cent
  • Tata Motors: 2.69 per cent
  • Larsen: 1.72 per cent
  • Asian Paints: 1.71 per cent
  • Wipro: 1.59 per cent
  • Bajaj Finance: 1.25 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • HUL: -0.83 per cent
  • Nestle: -0.51 per cent
  • ITC: -0.37 per cent
  • M&M: -0.33 per cent
  • NTPC: -0.30 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Hindalco: 6.33 per cent
  • Tata Steel: 5.86 per cent
  • JSW Steel: 4.47 per cent
  • ONGC: 2.48 per cent
  • Tata Motors: 2.43 per cent
  • Asian Paints: 1.85 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • HUL: -0.92 per cent
  • Apollo Hospital: -0.86 per cent
  • Nestle: -0.61 per cent
  • ITC: -0.43 per cent
  • NTPC: -0.30 per cent
  • UPL: -0.26 per cent

Live Updates

  • 12:03 PM IST

    Dalal Street @ 12

    At 12:01 pm IST, BSE Sensex was trading 107.31 points up at 60,673.73 and NSE Nifty was trading 37.75 points up at 18,052.35

  • 11:41 AM IST

    On Crude

    “WTI Crude oil registered second week of solid gains trading near $80.50/bbl. Recently crude oil has been supported by expectation of cold weather in US. Freezing temperatures has shut power and energy production across US pushing heating oil prices higher. Around 1.5 million barrels of daily refining capacity have been shut along the Gulf coast due to freezing temperatures. Although the disruption in production is temporary it has lifted the oil prices. Crude also garnered support from the news that Russia might cut production in response to price oil cap on Russian oil, imposed by G7 and European oil. On the technical front, as expected price is trading close to the mentioned target of $81.50 after the falling trend line was penetrated in the previous week. We still maintain that the bulls might target $81.50 before we see some corrective move as 52 DMA resistance is placed near $82/bbl that could limit further gains in oil,” said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research – Kotak Securities Ltd.

  • 11:39 AM IST

    On Gold

    “COMEX Gold has been hovering near $1800/oz since price corrected after some encouraging US economic data in the previous week. Speculative demand witnessed further addition in longs as indicated by the CFTC data as of Dec 20. However, investment demand has been muted although mild inflows were witnessed in the previous week. We expect the prices to remain range bound amid lack of triggers and thin volume amid year-end holiday season. On the price front we maintain that the range bound move will continue until the range of $1778-1830/oz breaks on closing basis,” said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research – Kotak Securities Ltd.

  • 11:32 AM IST
    ICICI Bank Fraud Case: Bombay HC vacation bench refused to intervene in the matter of arrest of Former MD & CEO of ICICI bank Chanda Kochhar & Deepak Kochhar & has asked them to approach regular bench when court re-opens after vacation. They approached HC challenging their arrest by CBI in a loan case.
  • 9:25 AM IST

    Dalal Street: Stock market shines. Sensex gains over 300 points, Nifty crosses 18.1K

Published Date: December 27, 2022 7:31 AM IST

Updated Date: December 27, 2022 3:50 PM IST