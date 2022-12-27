live

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Inches Close To 61K, Nifty Ends Above 18.1K

On Tuesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 361.01 points up at 60,927.43 and NSE Nifty was trading 117.70 points down at 18,132.30

Business News Live On December 27

Mumbai: Indian indices ended in green for the second straight day after Christmas giving hope to investors that the Santa Claus rally will be proven true once again for the Indian stock markets. Even as Sensex and Nifty slipped into red during early trade, both indices bounced back and recovered the losses.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Tata Steel: 5.86 per cent

Tata Motors: 2.69 per cent

Larsen: 1.72 per cent

Asian Paints: 1.71 per cent

Wipro: 1.59 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 1.25 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

HUL: -0.83 per cent

Nestle: -0.51 per cent

ITC: -0.37 per cent

M&M: -0.33 per cent

NTPC: -0.30 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Hindalco: 6.33 per cent

Tata Steel: 5.86 per cent

JSW Steel: 4.47 per cent

ONGC: 2.48 per cent

Tata Motors: 2.43 per cent

Asian Paints: 1.85 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

HUL: -0.92 per cent

Apollo Hospital: -0.86 per cent

Nestle: -0.61 per cent

ITC: -0.43 per cent

NTPC: -0.30 per cent

UPL: -0.26 per cent

