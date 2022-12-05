Top Recommended Stories
CLOSING BELL: Dalal Street Hangs In Balance. Sensex Down, Nifty Up — Both End Flat
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 33.90 points down at 62,834.60 and NSE Nifty was trading 4.95 points up at 18,701.05.
Mumbai: Indian indices swayed heavily downwards in early trade and continued hanging in balance in a volatile trade session.
“Markets were extremely range-bound with a negative bias with most of the Asian indices too closing on a sluggish note. Investors are keeping a low profile ahead of RBI’s credit policy meeting this week, while lack of fresh triggers from global markets too have been a dampener. Another factor could be the recent rally was too fast paced and hence nobody wants to risk taking long only bets. Technically, after the early morning selloff the Nifty took support near 18600 and reversed sharply. However, the short term texture of the market is still non directional. We are of the view that 18600 could act as a sacrosanct support zone for the market. if the index trades above the same it could retest 18800-18850 in the near future. On the flip side, below 18600, the index could slip till 18500-18450”, said Shrikant chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Tata Steel: 3.35 per cent
- NTPC: 1.60 per cent
- SBI: 1.58 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 1.49 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 0.61 per cent
- Asian Paints: 0.36 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Reliance: -1.46 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -1.31 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -0.76 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: -0.71 per cent
- Axis Bank: -0.70 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Hindalco: 4.36 per cent
- Tata Steel: 3.44 per cent
- UPL: 2.44 per cent
- Coal India: 2.05 per cent
- ONGC: 2.02 per cent
- JSW Steel: 1.82 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Apollo Hospital: -1.91 per cent
- Tata Motors: -1.53 per cent
- Reliance: -1.46 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -1.35 per cent
- SBI Life Insurance: -0.82 per cent
