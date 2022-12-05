live

CLOSING BELL: Dalal Street Hangs In Balance. Sensex Down, Nifty Up — Both End Flat

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 33.90 points down at 62,834.60 and NSE Nifty was trading 4.95 points up at 18,701.05.

Mumbai: Indian indices swayed heavily downwards in early trade and continued hanging in balance in a volatile trade session.

“Markets were extremely range-bound with a negative bias with most of the Asian indices too closing on a sluggish note. Investors are keeping a low profile ahead of RBI’s credit policy meeting this week, while lack of fresh triggers from global markets too have been a dampener. Another factor could be the recent rally was too fast paced and hence nobody wants to risk taking long only bets. Technically, after the early morning selloff the Nifty took support near 18600 and reversed sharply. However, the short term texture of the market is still non directional. We are of the view that 18600 could act as a sacrosanct support zone for the market. if the index trades above the same it could retest 18800-18850 in the near future. On the flip side, below 18600, the index could slip till 18500-18450”, said Shrikant chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Tata Steel: 3.35 per cent

NTPC: 1.60 per cent

SBI: 1.58 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 1.49 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 0.61 per cent

Asian Paints: 0.36 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Reliance: -1.46 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -1.31 per cent

UltraTechCement: -0.76 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: -0.71 per cent

Axis Bank: -0.70 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Hindalco: 4.36 per cent

Tata Steel: 3.44 per cent

UPL: 2.44 per cent

Coal India: 2.05 per cent

ONGC: 2.02 per cent

JSW Steel: 1.82 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Apollo Hospital: -1.91 per cent

Tata Motors: -1.53 per cent

Reliance: -1.46 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -1.35 per cent

SBI Life Insurance: -0.82 per cent

