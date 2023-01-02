live

Business News Live: Sensex Up By 200 Points, Nifty At 18.1K. Tata Steel, Tata Motors Shine

On Monday, at 9:49 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 209.81 points up at 61,056.43 and NSE Nifty was trading 57.90 points up at 18,163.20.

Business News Live On January 2, 2023

New Delhi: Contradicting several analysts who predicted a weak opening for the Indian indices today, both Sensex and Nifty opened in green and continue to gain. Tata Steel, Tata Motors ICICI bank are the top gainers on BSE Sensex.

Elin Electronics: Elin Electronics, which got listed last week on the BSE and NSE, gave a disappointing response to the investors who purchased its shares through the IPO route. Now, Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited has exited the electronics manufacturing services company by selling all 5.42 lakh shares via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 231.42 per share. Societe Generale also offloaded 3.37 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 234.27 per share, while Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte sold 5 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 231.6 per share.

Shriram Finance: The company has raised $100 million long-term funds from the Asian Development Bank. The funding will enable company to provide credit towards the purchase of new and used vehicles throughout India.

