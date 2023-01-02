live

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Ends 320 Points Higher, Nifty Inches Close To 18.2K

On Monday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 327.05 points up at 61,167.79 and NSE Nifty was trading 92.15 points up at 18,197.45.

Business News Live On January 2, 2023

New Delhi: Indian indices performed well today despite adverse scenario in the global markets. Even though Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P500, Nasdaq Composite, Russel 2000 Index are all trading in red, Dalal Street managed to shine in green today.

“Markets gained confidence in the afternoon trades after European indices advanced sharply in their early trades. Local traders lapped up metals, realty and banking shares, which had faced relentless selling in the last week’s sell-off. However, markets may face strong bouts of volatility as investors brace for earnings season and the upcoming Union Budget. Technically, the Nifty is consolidating between 18050 and 18250 levels. For the bulls 18250 would be the fresh breakout level to watch out for, and above the same it could move up to 18350-18400. On the flip side, below 18100, there is a strong possibility of a quick intraday correction. Below the same, the index could slip till 18050-18000”, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Tata Steel: 5.81 per cent

Tata Motors: 1.83 per cent

ICICI Bank: 1.46 per cent

Axis Bank: 1.16 per cent

M&M: 1.14 per cent

NTPC: 1.11 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Asian Paints: -1.38 per cent

Titan Company: -1.15 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -0.66 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.55 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Tata Steel: 2.97 per cent

Hindalco: 2.22 per cent

Tata Motors: 1.65 per cent

ICICI Bank: 1.27 per cent

ONGC: 0.95 per cent

Coal India: 0.87 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

IndusInd Bank: -1.08 per cent

SBI: -1.00 per cent

HCL Tech: -0.72 per cent

ITC: -0.67 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.36 per cent

