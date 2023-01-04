live

Business News Live: Stocks In Focus On January 4 – Vedanta, Reliance, ONGC, Radiant Cash Management & More

On Tuesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 126.41 points up at 61,294.20 and NSE Nifty was trading 35.10 points up at 18,232.55

Business News Live On January 4

New Delhi: SGX Nifty trades in red on early Wednesday morning indicating a negative opening for the Indian indices. Both Sensex and Nifty faced a rough patch in the opening session yesterday, following which the investors’ enthusiasm elevated the indices into the green zone.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON JANUARY 4, 2023

Reliance Industries: Reliance Consumer Products Limited, the FMCG arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures yesterday, January 3, announced that it’d acquire 50 per cent stake in Gujarat-based Sosyo Hajoori Beverages (SHBPL), which owns and operates a beverage business under the flagship brand ‘Sosyo’. The remaining 50 per cent will be held by the existing promoters, i.e., the Hajoori family.

Vedanta: The company on Tuesday said that its total aluminum production dropped by 2 per cent to 5,66,000 tonnes in the third quarter of the current fiscal. Vedanta’s total aluminum output stood at 5,79,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.

