Business News Live: Stocks In Focus On January 4 – Vedanta, Reliance, ONGC, Radiant Cash Management & More

New Delhi: SGX Nifty trades in red on early Wednesday morning indicating a negative opening for the Indian indices. Both Sensex and Nifty faced a rough patch in the opening session yesterday, following which the investors’ enthusiasm elevated the indices into the green zone.
On Tuesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 126.41 points up at 61,294.20 and NSE Nifty was trading 35.10 points up at 18,232.55
STOCKS TO WATCH ON JANUARY 4, 2023
Reliance Industries: Reliance Consumer Products Limited, the FMCG arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures yesterday, January 3, announced that it’d acquire 50 per cent stake in Gujarat-based Sosyo Hajoori Beverages (SHBPL), which owns and operates a beverage business under the flagship brand ‘Sosyo’. The remaining 50 per cent will be held by the existing promoters, i.e., the Hajoori family.
Vedanta: The company on Tuesday said that its total aluminum production dropped by 2 per cent to 5,66,000 tonnes in the third quarter of the current fiscal. Vedanta’s total aluminum output stood at 5,79,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.
