live

Business News Live: Stocks In Focus On January 4 – Vedanta, Reliance, ONGC, Radiant Cash Management & More

On Tuesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 126.41 points up at 61,294.20 and NSE Nifty was trading 35.10 points up at 18,232.55

Published: January 4, 2023 8:50 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk | Edited by Sankunni K

Business News Live On January 4
Business News Live On January 4

New Delhi: SGX Nifty trades in red on early Wednesday morning indicating a negative opening for the Indian indices. Both Sensex and Nifty faced a rough patch in the opening session yesterday, following which the investors’ enthusiasm elevated the indices into the green zone.

Also Read:

On Tuesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 126.41 points up at 61,294.20 and NSE Nifty was trading 35.10 points up at 18,232.55

STOCKS TO WATCH ON JANUARY 4, 2023

Reliance Industries: Reliance Consumer Products Limited, the FMCG arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures yesterday, January 3, announced that it’d acquire 50 per cent stake in Gujarat-based Sosyo Hajoori Beverages (SHBPL), which owns and operates a beverage business under the flagship brand ‘Sosyo’. The remaining 50 per cent will be held by the existing promoters, i.e., the Hajoori family.

Vedanta: The company on Tuesday said that its total aluminum production dropped by 2 per cent to 5,66,000 tonnes in the third quarter of the current fiscal. Vedanta’s total aluminum output stood at 5,79,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.

Live Updates

  • 8:53 AM IST

    Dalal Street

    “Overnight fall in the US markets would drag down local markets in early Wednesday trades, but optimism in other Asian peers could fuel a rebound intra-day. Relentless run of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, and China’s Covid crisis will keep investors guarded. Investors will be keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve’s December meeting minutes to trickle in on Thursday. FIIs were again on the sell side in yesterday’s trade, bringing their last seven days of selling to the tune of Rs 6605 crores. Technically, Nifty’s biggest make-or-break intraday support is now placed at 17,971 mark,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 4, 2023 8:50 AM IST