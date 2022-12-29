live

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Jumps 200 Points, Nifty Settles Close To 18.2K

On Thursday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 223.60 points up at 61,133.88 and NSE Nifty was trading 68.50 points up at 18,191.00

Updated: December 29, 2022 3:46 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

New Delhi: Indian equity market once again outperformed its global peers on Thursday. Even as both Sensex and Nifty opened in red and plunged further, a wave investors’ enthusiasm ushered in to lift the indices. Notably, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, Russel 2000 Index and NYSE Arca Oil Index are trading in red even as the ‘Santa Rally’ continues.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • Bharti Airtel: 2.42 per cent
  • SBI: 2.27 per cent
  • Tata Steel: 1.73 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: 1.67 per cent
  • Axis Bank: 1.41 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: 1.26 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Tata Motors: -1.41 per cent
  • Titan Company: -1.04 per cent
  • UltraTechCement: -0.76 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: -0.63 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Eicher Motors: 2.17 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: 2.11 per cent
  • SBI: 1.79 per cent
  • Tata Steel: 1.59 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: 1.40 per cent
  • SBI Life Insurance: 2.12 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Apollo Hospital: -1.40 per cent
  • Tata Motors: -1.38 per cent
  • Titan Company: -1.04 per cent
  • UltraTechCement: -1.02 per cent
  • Divis Labs: -0.99 per cent

Live Updates

  • 11:55 AM IST

    DALAL STREET UPDATE

    At 11:53am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 235.02 points down at 60,675.26 and NSE Nifty was trading 76.55 points down at 18,045.95

  • 10:51 AM IST

    On Crude Prices

    “WTI Crude oil fell on Wednesday after bulls failed in keeping it above $80/bbl. The prices fell as deep as $77.30 before recovering to end the session near $78.96, down by 0.72%. In today’s early session crude continues to trade in red down by around 0.72%. On the inventory front report by API indicated that the weekly crude oil inventory drew less than forecast. As per the data Crude oil inventories fell 1.3 million barrels as against the estimates of 1.5 million barrels draw in the week ended Dec 23. Focus will now turn to the official EIA report due to be released later in the day. Expectation is for a similar draw of about 1.5 million barrels. Product inventories will also be in focus,” said Ravindra V. Rao, CMT, EPAT VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

  • 10:51 AM IST

    On Gold Prices

    “COMEX Gold continue to consolidate near $1800/oz amid lack of triggers and year end thin volumes. On Wednesday gold closed the session lower by 0.40% as US dollar recovered and 10-year treasury yields continued to move higher for the fourth consecutive session. However, the US 2-year treasury yields slipped in the previous session amid recessionary fears in the US along with uncertainty over the global economic outlook. The US dollar recovered as initial optimism over China reopening faded. On the investment demand front SPDR gold, said its holding remained unchanged at 918.51 tonnes as on Dec 28. On the price front we maintain that the range bound move will continue until the range of $1778-1830/oz breaks on closing basis,” said Ravindra V. Rao, CMT, EPAT VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

  • 9:00 AM IST

    DALAL STREET NEWS

    “Markets are likely to see a bearish opening on Thursday in view of weak global cues after US markets slumped overnight amidst rising bond yields over fears that inflation could pick up on China’s reopening. Volatility is likely to be the hallmark for the day as traders roll-over December F&O contracts to January. Oil prices have declined $77 per barrel on concerns that surging Covid-19 cases in China will undermine the recovery of the world’s second-biggest economy. Besides, FIIs have sold shares to the tune of Rs 2,239 crores in the last 3-trading sessions and Rs 10,708 crore in the month so far, which is a sign of caution for investors”, said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd

