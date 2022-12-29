live

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Jumps 200 Points, Nifty Settles Close To 18.2K

On Thursday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 223.60 points up at 61,133.88 and NSE Nifty was trading 68.50 points up at 18,191.00

Business News Live On December 29, Thursday

New Delhi: Indian equity market once again outperformed its global peers on Thursday. Even as both Sensex and Nifty opened in red and plunged further, a wave investors’ enthusiasm ushered in to lift the indices. Notably, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, Russel 2000 Index and NYSE Arca Oil Index are trading in red even as the ‘Santa Rally’ continues.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Bharti Airtel: 2.42 per cent

SBI: 2.27 per cent

Tata Steel: 1.73 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 1.67 per cent

Axis Bank: 1.41 per cent

ICICI Bank: 1.26 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Tata Motors: -1.41 per cent

Titan Company: -1.04 per cent

UltraTechCement: -0.76 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -0.63 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Eicher Motors: 2.17 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 2.11 per cent

SBI: 1.79 per cent

Tata Steel: 1.59 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 1.40 per cent

SBI Life Insurance: 2.12 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Apollo Hospital: -1.40 per cent

Tata Motors: -1.38 per cent

Titan Company: -1.04 per cent

UltraTechCement: -1.02 per cent

Divis Labs: -0.99 per cent

