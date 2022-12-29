Top Recommended Stories
CLOSING BELL: Sensex Jumps 200 Points, Nifty Settles Close To 18.2K
On Thursday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 223.60 points up at 61,133.88 and NSE Nifty was trading 68.50 points up at 18,191.00
New Delhi: Indian equity market once again outperformed its global peers on Thursday. Even as both Sensex and Nifty opened in red and plunged further, a wave investors’ enthusiasm ushered in to lift the indices. Notably, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, Russel 2000 Index and NYSE Arca Oil Index are trading in red even as the ‘Santa Rally’ continues.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Bharti Airtel: 2.42 per cent
- SBI: 2.27 per cent
- Tata Steel: 1.73 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 1.67 per cent
- Axis Bank: 1.41 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 1.26 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Tata Motors: -1.41 per cent
- Titan Company: -1.04 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -0.76 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -0.63 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Eicher Motors: 2.17 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 2.11 per cent
- SBI: 1.79 per cent
- Tata Steel: 1.59 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 1.40 per cent
- SBI Life Insurance: 2.12 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Apollo Hospital: -1.40 per cent
- Tata Motors: -1.38 per cent
- Titan Company: -1.04 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -1.02 per cent
- Divis Labs: -0.99 per cent
