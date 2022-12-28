live

Business News Live: Stocks To Watch On Dec 28- Rail Vikas Nigam, MOIL, Punjab & Sind Bank, & More

On Tuesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 361.01 points up at 60,927.43 and NSE Nifty was trading 117.70 points up at 18,132.30.

Business News Live On December 28

New Delhi: Indian indices shined for a second straight day on Tuesday, December 28, indicating the possibility of a Santa Claus rally in the Indian stock markets which many analysts were critical of. Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Larsen, Asian Paints et cetera were the top gainers on BSE Sensex, while Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, et cetera were the top gainers on NSE Nifty on Tuesday.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON DECEMBER 28

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has been appointed as the project implementation agency for the UTF harbour project in Maldives. The cost of this strategic governmental project is pegged at Rs 1,544.60 crore.

On Tuesday, Rail Vikas Nigam share closed on the NSE 0.24 per cent down at Rs 63.55.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The bank said its board will be meeting on Friday, December 30, to consider a proposal to raise up to Rs 250 crore by various modes, including equity and bonds issuance. Only a few days back, Rail Vikas Nigam won an order worth Rs 199 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation.

On Tuesday, Punjab & Sind Bank share closed on the NSE 0.31 per cent up at Rs 32.75.

MOIL: Ajit Kumar Saxena has been appointed as the chairman and managing director of the mining company till 2025. Currently, Usha Singh is holding the position as an additional charge.

On Tuesday, MOIL shared closed on the NSE 2.31 per cent up at Rs 159.30

