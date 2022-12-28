live

Business News Live: Sensex Recovers Losses, Gains 100 Points, Nifty Above 18.1K

On Wednesday, at 2:28 pm IST, BSE Sensex was trading 97.85 points up at 61,025.28 and NSE Nifty was trading 26.40 points up at 18,158.70.

Business News Live On December 28

New Delhi: Indian indices opened in red on Wednesday, December 28, with IT stocks leading the plunge. However, as the day progressed Sensex recovered its losses with Titan Company, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank gaining the most.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON DECEMBER 28

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has been appointed as the project implementation agency for the UTF harbour project in Maldives. The cost of this strategic governmental project is pegged at Rs 1,544.60 crore.

On Tuesday, Rail Vikas Nigam share closed on the NSE 0.24 per cent down at Rs 63.55.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The bank said its board will be meeting on Friday, December 30, to consider a proposal to raise up to Rs 250 crore by various modes, including equity and bonds issuance. Only a few days back, Rail Vikas Nigam won an order worth Rs 199 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation.

On Tuesday, Punjab & Sind Bank share closed on the NSE 0.31 per cent up at Rs 32.75.

MOIL: Ajit Kumar Saxena has been appointed as the chairman and managing director of the mining company till 2025. Currently, Usha Singh is holding the position as an additional charge.

On Tuesday, MOIL shared closed on the NSE 2.31 per cent up at Rs 159.30

