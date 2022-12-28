live

CLOSING BELL: Santa Rally Stumbles On Dalal Street! Sensex, Nifty End Flat. Titan Company, M&M Shine

On Wednesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 17.15 points down at 60,910.28 and NSE Nifty was trading 9.80 points down at 18,122.50.

Updated: December 28, 2022 3:53 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Business News Live On December 28
Business News Live On December 28

New Delhi: Indian indices opened in red on Wednesday, December 28. Even as the day progressed with Sensex touching as much as 61,075.33, the Santa Rally was not visible on Dalal Street.

Also Read:

On Wednesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 17.15 points down at 60,910.28 and NSE Nifty was trading 9.80 points down at 18,122.50.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • Titan Company: 2.74 per cent
  • M&M: 1.81 per cent
  • Power Grid Corp: 1.32 per cent
  • Maruti Suzuki: 1.27 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: 0.98 per cent
  • Tech Mahindra: 0.54 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Bharti Airtel: -1.39 per cent
  • Axis Bank: -1.10 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: -1.08 per cent
  • Tata Steel: -1.08 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Titan Company: 3.06 per cent
  • M&M: 1.47 per cent
  • Power Grid Corp: 1.46 per cent
  • Maruti Suzuki: 1.39 per cent
  • UPL: 1.01 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: 0.98 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Bharti Airtel: -1.35 per cent
  • Apollo Hospital: -1.19 per cent
  • Hindalco: -1.07 per cent
  • Tata Steel: -1.03 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: -0.98 per cent

Live Updates

  • 1:03 PM IST
    ICICI bank-Videocon loan fraud case: CBI Court gives 2 days custody of Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot to CBI.
  • 11:09 AM IST

    On Crude Prices:

    “WTI Crude oil ended flat on Tuesday after hitting a session high of around $81.20/bbl. In today’s early session crude is trading mildly higher just above $79.50/bbl mark. Recently oil has been supported by refinery closures in the US due to severe winter storm Elliott, further relaxation in COVID restrictions in China and Russia’s response to G7 and EU’s price cap on Russian oil. Crude might continue to take cues from China’s COVID stance as well reopening of refineries as US weather comes to normal. On the technical front, we maintain that the bulls might target $81.50 before we see some corrective move as 52 DMA resistance is placed near $81.76/bbl that could limit further gains in oil,” said Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research Kotak Securities Ltd.

  • 11:04 AM IST

    On Gold Prices:

    “COMEX Gold is trading a tad lower in the early session today after good gains in the previous session. On Tuesday Gold spiked to as high as $1841.9/oz as dollar weakened. However, the close was much lower near $ 1823/oz as rising US treasury yields capped the gains. Holdings in SPDR gold witnessed an inflow of 5.5 tons or 0.60 as on Dec 27. The inflow was the biggest inflow in one day (in tons) since 17th June 2022. We expect the prices to remain range bound amid lack of triggers and thin volume amid year-end holiday season. On the price front we maintain that the range bound move will continue until the range of $1778-1830/oz breaks on closing basis,” said Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research Kotak Securities Ltd

  • 9:17 AM IST

    New Delhi: Tata Group has decided to transfer the holdings of Tata Unistore and Tata Cliq under Tata Digital. This will make Tata Digital the sole entity for all shopping ventures of the Tatas, including Tata Neu, Big Basket and Croma.

  • 9:12 AM IST

    OPENING BELL: Sensex slips 115 points to 60,811.52 as market opens. Nifty falls 47.55 points to 18,084.75.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 28, 2022 8:36 AM IST

Updated Date: December 28, 2022 3:53 PM IST