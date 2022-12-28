Top Recommended Stories
CLOSING BELL: Santa Rally Stumbles On Dalal Street! Sensex, Nifty End Flat. Titan Company, M&M Shine
On Wednesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 17.15 points down at 60,910.28 and NSE Nifty was trading 9.80 points down at 18,122.50.
New Delhi: Indian indices opened in red on Wednesday, December 28. Even as the day progressed with Sensex touching as much as 61,075.33, the Santa Rally was not visible on Dalal Street.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Titan Company: 2.74 per cent
- M&M: 1.81 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 1.32 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: 1.27 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 0.98 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: 0.54 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Bharti Airtel: -1.39 per cent
- Axis Bank: -1.10 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -1.08 per cent
- Tata Steel: -1.08 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Titan Company: 3.06 per cent
- M&M: 1.47 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 1.46 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: 1.39 per cent
- UPL: 1.01 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 0.98 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Bharti Airtel: -1.35 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: -1.19 per cent
- Hindalco: -1.07 per cent
- Tata Steel: -1.03 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -0.98 per cent
