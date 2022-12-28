live

CLOSING BELL: Santa Rally Stumbles On Dalal Street! Sensex, Nifty End Flat. Titan Company, M&M Shine

On Wednesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 17.15 points down at 60,910.28 and NSE Nifty was trading 9.80 points down at 18,122.50.

Business News Live On December 28

New Delhi: Indian indices opened in red on Wednesday, December 28. Even as the day progressed with Sensex touching as much as 61,075.33, the Santa Rally was not visible on Dalal Street.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Titan Company: 2.74 per cent

M&M: 1.81 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 1.32 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: 1.27 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 0.98 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 0.54 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Bharti Airtel: -1.39 per cent

Axis Bank: -1.10 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -1.08 per cent

Tata Steel: -1.08 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Titan Company: 3.06 per cent

M&M: 1.47 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 1.46 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: 1.39 per cent

UPL: 1.01 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 0.98 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Bharti Airtel: -1.35 per cent

Apollo Hospital: -1.19 per cent

Hindalco: -1.07 per cent

Tata Steel: -1.03 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -0.98 per cent

