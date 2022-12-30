Top Recommended Stories
Business News Live | Stocks To Watch On Dec 30: Eicher Motors, Elin Electronics, Kfin Technologies & More
On Thursday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 223.60 points up at 61,133.88 and NSE Nifty was trading 18,191.00.
New Delhi: Indian indices are expected to open on a positive note on Friday, December 30, considering the performance of their global peers. SGX Nifty has also opened in green today.
Also Read:
On Thursday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 223.60 points up at 61,133.88 and NSE Nifty was trading 18,191.00.
STOCKS TO WATCH ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30
Eicher Motors: The company’s board has approved a 10.35 per cent acquisition of Spanish electric motorcycle maker Stark Future for over Rs 440 cr.
Elin Electronics: The electronics manufacturing services provider will list shares on the BSE and NSE on December 30. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 247 per share.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.