Business News Live | Stocks To Watch On Dec 30: Eicher Motors, Elin Electronics, Kfin Technologies & More

On Thursday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 223.60 points up at 61,133.88 and NSE Nifty was trading 18,191.00.

New Delhi: Indian indices are expected to open on a positive note on Friday, December 30, considering the performance of their global peers. SGX Nifty has also opened in green today.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30

Eicher Motors: The company’s board has approved a 10.35 per cent acquisition of Spanish electric motorcycle maker Stark Future for over Rs 440 cr.

Elin Electronics: The electronics manufacturing services provider will list shares on the BSE and NSE on December 30. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 247 per share.

